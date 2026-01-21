STRATFORD, PE, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Stratford Community Campus Wellness Centre will contribute to healthy and active lifestyles following an investment of $10 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Member of Parliament Kent MacDonald and Mayor Steve Ogden.

The new state of the art facility will be designed to exceed energy efficiency standards and will include an ice rink, indoor turf field, cultural and social spaces, library, youth centre, and outdoor sports facilities. Future phases of the facility will be planned for through the design process to allow for the expansion and incorporation of other amenities as they are identified and funded.

The Wellness Centre will serve as a public space that will benefit Stratford residents and positively impact the province of PEI by promoting a healthier, more connected community and setting the standard for sustainability through its net-zero carbon design and inclusiveness in future developments.

Quotes

"The new community Wellness Centre is a wonderful addition to the Town of Stratford. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in community infrastructure that supports the health and well-being of Islanders. The Wellness Centre in Stratford will serve as a space for residents to gather and engage in recreational and cultural activities for generations to come."

Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"Today's announcement allows the Town of Stratford to begin work on the Wellness Facility as the next phase of our Community Campus development. We look forward to formalizing the design of the facility and breaking ground later this year. The previous committed investment by the Province of PEI and Town, alongside the $10M today from the Federal Government is a great step forward for our community and we look forward to further partnerships with all levels of government as we construct this project in upcoming phases. It is an exciting day for us in Stratford."

His Worship Steve Ogden, Mayor of the Town of Stratford

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $10,000,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations as may be required by federal and provincial/territorial governments.

