Federal election results clear rejection of Ford policies: OPSEU's President

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - OPSEU's President says the federal election results in Ontario are a clear message for Doug Ford to change course on his wrongheaded policies.

Warren (Smokey) Thomas points to the fact the federal Tories only earned about a third of the popular vote in Ontario after the Liberals ran a campaign that put the spotlight on Ford's policies.

"The Premier hasn't listened to front line public sector workers so far in his mandate, well he is a fool if he doesn't listen to front line voters," said Thomas.

"Ontarians sent a clear message to the federal Conservatives that they don't want a government in Ottawa that supports Ford's policies."

Particularly noteworthy was the strong Liberal showing in the ridings in the Greater Toronto Area. Among the ridings the Liberals won is the riding that Ford holds provincially, Thomas noted.

"Ontario voters have given a thumbs down the man who brought us buck-a-beer, the minister of mean's attack on children with autism, privatized cannabis sales, and poorly thought out health care restructuring," said Thomas.

OPSEU First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida says he's not surprised how the Ford factor dragged down the federal Conservatives.

"I keep hearing concerns about Mr. Ford from Ontarians from all walks of life and not just from folks who are union members," said Almeida. "There is widespread unhappiness with the Ford record and the fact that more than two-thirds of voters chose parties other than the Conservatives sends a resounding message."

The legislature is due to resume next week after a five month hiatus from holding the Ford government accountable and Thomas says he'll be looking for the Conservatives to push the reset button.

"The election results show the provincial Conservatives had better change their ways starting with their leader," said Thomas. "Time flies in politics and if the provincial Tories don't pay heed to public sentiment, they'd better update their resumes for life after this gig."

"Ford Nation has officially ended."

