Federal Court Certifies Class Action Alleging that Veterans Affairs Canada Underpaid Disability Benefits

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Federal Court has certified a class action alleging that Veterans Affairs Canada miscalculated benefit adjustment rates, resulting in underpayments to class members.

In 2018, Veterans Affairs Canada issued a statement in response to a discrepancy in the calculation of disability pension adjustment rates. Corrective payments began in September 2019 and continue to be issued. However, the class action alleges that further amounts are owing to class members, including those flowing from other alleged miscalculations.

Class members include members and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Mounted Police and their spouses, common-law partners, dependants, survivors, orphans, or estates of all such persons who received, at any time between 2002 and the present, disability pensions, disability awards and certain other benefits administered by Veterans Affairs Canada. It is estimated that there are upwards of 270,000 class members.

The lawyers for the class are: Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP (Toronto); Michel Drapeau Law Office (Ottawa); Murphy Battista LLP (Kelowna and Vancouver); Koskie Minsky LLP (Toronto); McInnes Cooper (Halifax). For more information about this class action, including a list of the specific benefits at issue, please see www.vetspensionerror.ca

