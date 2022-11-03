TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) welcomes the latest clean energy initiatives by the Federal Government outlined in the Fall Economic Statement, including the proposed investment tax credit that would benefit Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and other forms of clean energy technology including hydroelectric, hydrogen, and pumped storage. OPG also welcomes the commitment to improve the efficiency of federal environmental Impact Assessments Act.

Federal clean energy initiatives will help advance Small Modular Nuclear Reactors and other clean technologies (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

OPG and its subsidiaries are leading the development of SMRs, examining new hydroelectric potential, working to electrify the transportation sector, advancing the development of hydrogen and exploring pumped hydro storage. OPG's Darlington Nuclear refurbishment will also provide decades of additional GHG-free power, as would the possible redevelopment of the Pickering B Nuclear Generating Station, the feasibility of which is currently being explored.

Recently, the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) announced a loan of $970M to develop the first commercial SMR at OPG's Darlington site. SMRs are a new class of nuclear reactors that are approximately 300 megawatts or less, have a smaller footprint and a shorter construction schedule, compared to traditional nuclear generating stations, and can provide zero-carbon baseload power across all regions.

Quotes

"These measures will help ensure this critical infrastructure is successfully completed, while reducing costs for ratepayers," said OPG President and CEO, Ken Hartwick. "The powerful combination of Federal and Provincial government support sends a resounding message that Ontario and Canada are ready to lead the world in clean energy development."

Quick Facts

OPG owns and operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams, which account for nearly 21 per cent of Ontario's total generation.

total generation. A 2020 Conference Board of Canada study highlights strong economic benefits from construction and 60 years of operation of a single SMR facility. This includes average annual direct and indirect employment of approximately:



700 jobs during project development;



1,600 jobs during manufacturing and construction;



200 jobs during operations; and



160 jobs during decommissioning.

OPG'sPowerOn subsidiary is PowerON Energy Solutions is working with the TTC and Toronto Hydro to electrify more than 2,400 TTC buses – North America's largest transit electrification project to date.

