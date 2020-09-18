GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

Federal by-elections will be held on October 26, 2020 in the electoral districts of York Centre ( Ontario ) and Toronto Centre ( Ontario ) to fill two vacancies in the House of Commons.

Canadian citizens in York Centre and Toronto Centre who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote. To vote in a federal by-election, an elector's home address must be in the electoral district from the day the revision period starts until election day.

For these by-elections, the Chief Electoral Officer has set the beginning of the revision period to Monday, September 21, 2020.

Electors need to be registered to vote. Most electors are already registered. Electors can check or update their address online with Elections Canada.

Unregistered electors can register online, at the Elections Canada offices in York Centre and Toronto Centre, or at their polling place just before they vote.

Electors have many voting options to choose from: by mail, in person at the Elections Canada offices in York Centre and Toronto Centre, at their advance polling place, or at their election day polling place.

To vote, electors must show proof of their identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is available online.

is available online. Given the ongoing pandemic, Elections Canada will work to ensure the safety of its staff and of electors by implementing physical distancing and other public health guidelines at polling places and Elections Canada offices.

For more information, electors can visit elections.ca or call us at 1-800-463-6868.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

