MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - After a series of preliminary objections and other delaying tactics, Amazon's trial before the Administrative Labour Tribunal (ALT) will finally begin on Friday. The CSN has brought a legal action against the U.S. multinational following the closure of its seven Québec warehouses in January 2025.

In a complaint filed on February 20, 2025, the CSN described Amazon's move as a "massive subterfuge" aimed at evading its legal obligations and eliminating any union presence within the company. "Amazon isn't ceasing its online sales activities in Québec. It is reorganizing its operations to escape its obligations as an employer under the Labour Code," reads the complaint, filed pursuant to sections 12, 13, 14 and 53 of the Labour Code.

The trial before Judge Irène Zaïkoff will open with the testimony of Jasmin Begagic, President of Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services. He will be asked to explain how the closure of the seven distribution centres was simply a business decision unrelated to the unionization of Amazon's DXT4 warehouse in Laval and the organizing campaign that was underway at its other Québec warehouses.

"We believe it is clear that the main purpose of the closing of Amazon's warehouses in Québec was to shut down the organizing effort and avoid signing its first collective agreement in North America," said CSN President Caroline Senneville. "After Amazon's many preliminary objections and other delaying tactics, the trial can now go ahead. It is time for workers to get justice for these closures, which are unlawful in more ways than one."

Amazon's decision defies logic

On behalf of numerous complainants, the CSN is asking the ALT to overturn Amazon's decision.

Since "Amazon's actions are an attack on Québec's legal system [and] this employer does not hesitate to lay off thousands of people to set an example," the CSN is asking the ALT to order the resumption of operations at the seven warehouses covered by the complaint and to award each employee more than a year's salary in compensation, in addition to moral and punitive damages.

The complaint contends that Amazon's decision to close its Québec warehouses is in direct contradiction with the business plan it has been pursuing in recent years. The CSN points out that Amazon's four newest facilities in Québec, including the unionized DXT4 warehouse in Laval, were opened just three years ago as part of the company's massive investment in its "last mile" strategy.

These local warehouses, which are necessary for same-day delivery, are "not only the fastest way to get products to customers but also one of our lowest-cost ways to deliver," said Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy in October 2024, a year after announcing plans to double the number of same-day delivery facilities.

"There was no reason to think that Amazon would decide to return to a third-party delivery model barely three months later," the CSN states in its complaint. "Amazon is prepared to take the most extreme measures and sacrifice profitability in order to avoid the imposition of a first collective agreement." That is clearly the true purpose of its draconian decision, the complaint alleges.

Background

On April 19, 2024, the CSN filed an application with the ALT to represent the 230 employees at Amazon's DXT4 warehouse on Ernest-Cormier St. in Laval. In the preceding weeks, many workers had signed union cards. On May 10, the ALT officially certified the union, recognizing that a majority of employees had joined.

Bargaining for a first collective agreement began in July 2024. On January 22, 2025, Amazon announced it was closing its seven warehouses in Québec and outsourcing their operations.

The ALT has found Amazon guilty of anti-union interference and obstruction at the YUL2 warehouse in Lachine and is currently hearing a similar case concerning Amazon's actions at the DXT4 warehouse in Laval.

About the CSN

Founded in 1921, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) represents 330,000 workers in the public and private sectors in all regions of Québec and across Canada.

