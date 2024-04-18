Federal Budget 2024: United Brotherhood of Carpenters welcomes federal emphasis on housing and continued support for apprenticeship training but looks for increased efforts to combat tax fraud in the construction industry

Housing crisis, apprenticeship training as well as the underground economy and related worker exploitation among top concerns of the Carpenters' Union.

OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The availability of safe and affordable housing is essential. Carpenters and other construction workers are key to building houses and Canada needs many diverse and well-trained tradespersons to address the national housing crisis. The United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) welcomes Budget 2024's emphasis on housing while pointing out that more support is needed for workers on the frontline who build homes.

Budget 2024 rightfully focuses on expanding the much-needed supply of skilled trades labour by continuing to fund the successful Apprenticeship Service Program. The program supports small- and medium-sized employers in hiring new first-year apprentices in Red Seal trades. The Budget's $50 million investment in Employment and Social Development Canada will help support new immigrants working in the trades with a commitment to better recognize foreign credentials in construction. Together, these programs help support the urgent need for more tradespeople to build our homes. The UBC also looks forward to engaging with government on the development of a Canadian industrial strategy for homebuilding, which was highlighted in the Budget.

However, the UBC continues to call attention to the growing problem of construction industry tax fraud. This illegal practice is caused by disreputable employers who do not follow the rules, misclassify their employees or pay them in cash, thereby cheating workers out of protections to which they are entitled.

Construction industry tax fraud, labour trafficking and the underground economy hurt everyone and cost the Canadian economy billions. According to Statistics Canada, the gross domestic product (GDP) at market prices for underground economic activity in Canada was estimated to be $68.5 billion, or 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, in 2021. This represents billions of dollars that are being effectively siphoned from government revenues, which compromises government's capacity to deliver much needed public services. Representatives from the Carpenters' Union are in Ottawa this week as part of the annual Tax Fraud Days of Action campaign, meeting with Members of Parliament and government officials to drive home this important message.

The 2024 Federal Budget proposes amendments to provide greater enforcement powers to both FINTRAC and the Canada Revenue Agency officials in fighting tax evasion and other financial crimes, including the creation of a Canada Financial Crimes Agency, which do not currently focus on the residential construction industry. The Carpenters' Union welcomes potential data sharing on worker misclassification between Employment and Social Development Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency. We look forward to these changes and partnerships with government to tackle these problems.

About The United Brotherhood of Carpenters

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) is one of North America's largest building trades unions, with more than a half million members working in the construction and wood-products industries. The UBC is committed to providing the next generation of construction professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed in a demanding and competitive business. With more than 140 years of experience in the construction industry, the UBC provides unmatched support for their members, highly skilled tradespeople for contractors, and leadership for the industry.

UBC has five councils in Canada:

Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights & Allied Workers

Conseil Régional Québécois

National Construction Council

Millwright Regional Council

Carpenters' Regional Council

About Tax Fraud Days of Action

Every year, UBC runs a campaign to highlight the issue of tax fraud and the underground economy in the construction industry. Affiliates of the UBC have led the way in exposing cheaters and educating taxpayers and government representatives about the real harm that comes from construction industry employer tax fraud.

