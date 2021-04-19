Federal Budget 2021 Invests Historic and Transformative $30B into the Creation of a Canada-Wide Child Care System

Federal government outlines a plan to provide affordable, accessible and high-quality child care with substantial support for system building

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today's federal budget announced by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has committed historic investments in child care, marking the most important policy advancement for Canadian women, children and the economy in a generation. It not only answers the call of families for affordable, quality, inclusive and accessible child care, but also mobilizes the inception of a child care system that will position Canada—provinces and territories—to emerge strongly from the pandemic. Equally essential, is the parallel funding for the Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework.

The federal government has listened to our experts in the early learning and child care sector, understanding that of any policy geared to help families, investments for high-quality child care has the biggest economic payoff for parents, children and the economy. It also has compounding positive effects on women's employment and economic security. A supported child care system and workforce will correct the "she-cession".

"This is how systems are built," said Don Giesbrecht, CCCF CEO. "Canada's federal government has shown incredible leadership and has made it possible for the provinces and territories to support and establish quality, inclusive affordable child care programs across all communities. Importantly, this is not just about spaces, but a historic investment in building a system, which will include Canada's early childhood education workforce. It will take time, but we are ready to start moving forward for all."

Systems require supply side funding, much like Canada's education and health care systems. Funding child care directly will much better position women to participate fully in the work force and hence drive economic growth. And much like any expansive service and care system, the component for a comprehensive workforce strategy to educate, compensate and support the early childhood educators will ensure the programs across our nation will be tied to quality.

This budget funding allocation across Canada will help close the gap on gender equality and directly address the continually escalating cost of child care and early education programs. The time has come -- our government is investing in child care. Our children and families deserve no less.

The Canadian Child Care Federation (CCCF) is Canada's largest member based child care organization. Along with our cross-Canada affiliates—early childhood educators and practitioners from coast to coast to coast—we are committed to achieving excellence in early learning and child care.

SOURCE Canadian Child Care Federation

For further information: Don Giesbrecht, CEO, Canadian Child Care Federation, 613-729-5289 (220), 204-223-9369

Related Links

www.cccf-fcsge.ca/

