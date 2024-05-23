YORKTON, SK, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments provided $65,000 to build a new Habitat for Humanity home in Yorkton family home in Yorkton

The announcement was made today at the Habitat project located at 221 Betts Avenue, where construction is just beginning on this four-bedroom bungalow. Once completed a Yorkton family with five children will make it their home.

The future homeowners will also give back to Habitat for Humanity with 500 volunteer hours

Funding for this project is as follows:

$65,000 of joint funding through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS)

of joint funding through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) $50,000 from Lakeview Insurance

from Lakeview Insurance An in-kind donation from RH Electric of Yorkton

Quotes:

"Working with our partners in every province is crucial in addressing the critical housing needs across Canada. We are committed to ensuring that Canadians have access to safe, affordable housing. Today's announcement is just one example of how we are making this happen through strong partnerships and collaboration. I wish this family all the best on their new journey as homeowners." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Manitoba and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Northern Affairs, on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are always pleased to be part of Habitat for Humanity's work helping Saskatchewan families realize their dreams for homeownership. Developing safe and affordable housing in Saskatchewan benefits everyone – the families who will call it home, their neighbours and the communities they live in. Through the work of the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, our government continues to support Saskatchewan people and families in greatest housing need." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

"We are so proud to be starting our 10th build right here in Yorkton. Our dedicated team of volunteers truly loves what we do, and we work hard to help families in our community. This exciting 10th build is such a milestone for our Chapter, and we can't wait to continue the work we do for years to come." – Sylvia Henheffer, Co-Chair Habitat Saskatchewan Yorkton Chapter.

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.



In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years and is cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments.





Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan is a local nonprofit housing organization with a vision where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. Since 2009, Habitat for Humanity has completed over 200 homes in 14 communities across Saskatchewan.

.

