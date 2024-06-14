SASKATOON, SK, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal and provincial governments provided a combined investment of over $1 million for new, affordable homes in Saskatoon.

The announcement took place at the project located at 501 Avenue H South in the city. This new one-storey fourplex will consist of two bachelor and two, one-bedroom apartments that will become homes to four low-income people in Saskatoon. The project will be owned by Saskatechewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and operated by the Saskatoon Housing Authority (SHA) and is expected to complete in spring 2025.

Funding of $1.1 million is being provided for the project through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) – Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative.

Quotes:

"Working with our provinces is crucial to addressing the housing needs in every region, including here in Saskatoon. We are making it a priority for all Canadians to have access to safe, affordable homes and this is only possible through the commitment, collaboration, and hard work of all our partners. I am proud to see our National Housing Strategy come to life through announcements like today, and I wish these families all the best as they move into their new homes." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This new development demonstrates our commitment to improving housing affordability in communities across Saskatchewan. The Government of Saskatchewan continues to work with the Government of Canada through the National Housing Strategy to support those in greatest housing need." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities. All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

Associated Links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030.

