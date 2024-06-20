REGINA, SK, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal and provincial governments provided a combined investment of $130,000 for two new Habitat for Humanity homes in Regina.

The announcement took place at the Habitat project in Regina. This new build consists of two, single-family homes, both two stories each, containing three bedrooms and developed basements. The two families have now moved into their new homes.

Funding provided for the project is as follows:

$130,000 of joint funding through the Government of Canada – Saskatchewan Bi-Lateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS)

Quotes:

"We are making it a priority to work with all our partners to ensure that every Canadian has access to a safe, affordable home. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity, as well as our provincial partners, play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals. Today's announcement shows what is possible when we work together to provide housing solutions in Saskatchewan. I am very happy to share in this good news for these two families who will get to enjoy their first summer in their new homes." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is making affordable housing more accessible for all families across Saskatchewan including those families in Saskatchewan's north who are in greatest housing need. We have incredible community partners in La Loche and have been working together to provide housing options for residents to support them in raising their families, planning for the future, and building a life in their community." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our first Key Ceremony since the completion of Haultain Crossing. This occasion marks a significant achievement for our organization and highlights the dedication and hard work of everyone involved. Homeownership is not just about having a place to live; it's about creating a stable foundation for families to thrive and grow. We are honored to support these families in turning their dreams into reality and building brighter futures for generations to come." – Kelsey Stewart, Interim Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

(NHS) is a 10-year, plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

