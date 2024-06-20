Jun 20, 2024, 12:15 ET
REGINA, SK, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal and provincial governments provided a combined investment of $130,000 for two new Habitat for Humanity homes in Regina.
The announcement took place at the Habitat project in Regina. This new build consists of two, single-family homes, both two stories each, containing three bedrooms and developed basements. The two families have now moved into their new homes.
Funding provided for the project is as follows:
Quotes:
"We are making it a priority to work with all our partners to ensure that every Canadian has access to a safe, affordable home. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity, as well as our provincial partners, play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals. Today's announcement shows what is possible when we work together to provide housing solutions in Saskatchewan. I am very happy to share in this good news for these two families who will get to enjoy their first summer in their new homes." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"The Government of Saskatchewan is making affordable housing more accessible for all families across Saskatchewan including those families in Saskatchewan's north who are in greatest housing need. We have incredible community partners in La Loche and have been working together to provide housing options for residents to support them in raising their families, planning for the future, and building a life in their community." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)
"We are thrilled to be celebrating our first Key Ceremony since the completion of Haultain Crossing. This occasion marks a significant achievement for our organization and highlights the dedication and hard work of everyone involved. Homeownership is not just about having a place to live; it's about creating a stable foundation for families to thrive and grow. We are honored to support these families in turning their dreams into reality and building brighter futures for generations to come." – Kelsey Stewart, Interim Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan
Quick facts:
Associated Links:
For information on this news release contact: Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, [email protected]
