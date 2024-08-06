LA LOCHE, SK, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal and provincial governments provided a combined investment of over $677,000 for new affordable homes in La Loche.

The announcement took place at the Methy Housing Corporation project located on Marie Street in La, Loche. Once built, the development will consist of three, semi-detached buildings containing six, two-bedroom units. This will become home to six, low-income, single-parent families who will also receive support from Methy Housing Corporation family support workers.

Funding provided for the project is as follows:

$677,880 of joint funding through the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) – Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative and the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Rental Development Program

of joint funding through the Government of National Housing Strategy (NHS) – Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative and the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Rental Development Program $420,000 from the federal government through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, part of the National Housing Strategy

from the federal government through Reaching Home: Homelessness Strategy, part of the National Housing Strategy $105,000 from the Northern Village of La Loche

from the Northern Village of La Loche $15,000 from Methy Construction and Maintenance Corporation

Quotes:

"The federal government is working with our partners in Saskatchewan to provide more affordable housing across the country. Today's announcement is just one example of collaboration among different levels of government to address the unique housing needs in rural communities." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As we celebrate the opening of these six new affordable single-parent homes in La Loche, Saskatchewan, we reaffirm our commitment to providing stable, supportive housing solutions across the province. This initiative exemplifies our shared dedication to fostering vibrant communities and ensuring every resident can prosper and build a brighter future for themselves and their families." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

"The provision of six additional housing units for single-parent families is a much-welcomed project for our community. The continued financial support from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and the Reaching Home Program through Canada-Saskatchewan Programs is much appreciated and the community looks forward to same future partnership approaches in addressing housing needs in La Loche." – President Georgina Jolibois, Methy Housing Corporation.

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities. Launched in April 2019 as part of the National Housing Strategy, Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy contributes to supporting the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improving access to safe, stable and affordable housing. This includes supporting the reduction of homelessness, including chronic homelessness. Reaching Home is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across Canada . This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial and rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs. Through Reaching Home, the federal government is investing $4 billion over nine years to address homelessness. Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion over four years for Reaching Home, starting in 2024-25.





is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. In 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. This agreement is investing $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched by the federal and provincial governments.





and the Government of entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. This agreement is investing over 10 years, which is cost matched by the federal and provincial governments. Methy Housing Corporation is a non-profit organization, owned by the Northern Village of La Loche , that owns and operates affordable housing units in the village. Since 2007, SHC has worked with Methy Housing Corporation to develop 152 affordable housing units (including this project) in La Loche.

