The University of Regina Small Modular Reactor Safety, Licensing and Testing centre will advance the nuclear energy sector and strengthen Canada as a global energy leader

REGINA, SK, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada's energy needs evolve, communities across the country are seeking innovative solutions that deliver clean, affordable power. In Saskatchewan, small modular reactors can deliver reliable, low-emission power to meet the needs of the future while driving economic growth--but further research and testing is needed to unlock their full potential.

Federal and provincial governments investing in Saskatchewan’s nuclear energy future (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced federal support for the University of Regina to build the Small Modular Reactor Safety, Licensing, and Testing centre (SMR-SLT).

The new testing facility will ensure that Canadian researchers and businesses are equipped to safely develop and deploy these next-generation nuclear technologies. It represents a Government of Canada investment of $1.96 million through PrairiesCan, alongside $4 million from the Government of Saskatchewan.



The SMR-SLT will provide industry and academic partners with access to the first modern SMR test loops in Western Canada and will enable the testing of components under conditions that replicate operating reactors. This will support innovation, workforce development, and the safe deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies.

Canada generates 15 percent of its power from nuclear energy, but none of it is produced in Western Canada. Saskatchewan has the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world and provides almost a quarter of the world's uranium supply for electrical generation. SMR deployment in Saskatchewan and across Canada will harness more value from our natural resources, meeting Canada's energy production needs while driving down emissions.

The project will create 18 direct jobs, support 10 small businesses, and train a highly skilled workforce, while advancing Saskatchewan's preparation for the estimated 2,500 to 3,500 jobs required to build and operate nuclear power plants by the mid-2030s.

Quotes

"Saskatchewan has long been an energy leader, helping power Canada's economy and strengthen our energy security. Small modular reactors are the next step in that leadership -- delivering reliable, affordable, and low-emission power while positioning Canada to be an energy superpower in a changing world. This investment in the University of Regina's Small Modular Reactor Safety, Licensing and Testing Centre will create new opportunities for Saskatchewan researchers and businesses, advance Canada's nuclear expertise, and help build a resilient energy future for generations to come."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Small modular nuclear reactors represent a fantastic opportunity for clean, low-emitting power, for good jobs, and for long-term economic growth right across the nuclear supply chain and across Saskatchewan. Our province is already home to some of the largest uranium reserves on the planet, and Saskatchewan has huge potential to establish itself as a leader in Canadian nuclear power -- but none of that happens unless we get the first step right. Making sure nuclear development can happen safely, responsibly, and under strong regulation is essential, and that's exactly what this investment in the University of Regina's SMR Safety, Licensing and Testing centre is all about."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development) and Member of Parliament for Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River

"Small modular reactors are essential to our government's plan to deliver reliable, affordable, clean power and strengthen Canada's energy security. Today's announcement accelerates Canada's nuclear leadership, unlocks more value from Saskatchewan's uranium resources, and reinforces Canada's position as a global energy superpower."

–The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Saskatchewan's world-class research community is driving innovation with global impact. The SMR Testing Centre will strengthen partnerships between academia, industry and government, elevating Canada's leadership in energy research and nuclear technology solutions."

–Warren Kaeding, Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan

"The University of Regina is thrilled by today's investment in the Small Modular Reactor – Safety Licensing and Testing Centre, a critical component of Saskatchewan's nuclear future. This new centre places our university at the heart of the province's nuclear sector and positions us as a leader in SMR safety, licensing, and training in Western Canada. Through strong partnerships, we are advancing nuclear research while training the next generation of highly skilled professionals who will help shape Saskatchewan's clean-energy future."

–Dr. Jeff Keshen, University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor

Quick facts

The SMR-SLT centre will include two non-nuclear test loops that model water-cooled SMR systems using electrical heat, allowing researchers to test components under conditions similar to operating reactors.

Canada is on track to be the first G7 country to bring SMR technology online.

In 2024, 89,000 people were employed in the Canadian nuclear workforce, contributing $22 billion to Canada's GDP. Of those jobs, 89% are classified as high-skill positions.

