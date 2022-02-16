HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. Today, the Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador announced a $300,000 investment to support individuals experiencing homelessness in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The announcement by Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable John Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC), the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation.

This includes cost-shared funding of $200,000 under the National Housing Strategy, which will be provided to the Nunatsiavut Government to support the critical work of the Housing Hub emergency shelter. This investment will allow the creation of a "Housing Navigator" position at the Housing Hub to work with government and community partners to support individuals experiencing homelessness in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The two-year initiative will primarily focus on improving coordination and integration of existing community supports at the shelter, as well as offering support to individuals experiencing homelessness through safe, affordable and stable housing.

Additionally, $100,000 is being provided to the Labrador Friendship Centre through an investment by the Community Housing Transformation Centre of $66,000 and a federal and provincial investment of $34,000 through the National Housing Strategy. The Labrador Friendship Centre, working in collaboration with community partners in the homelessness sector, will use this funding to complete a community-led needs assessment. This will help identify opportunities for improved coordination of services and will also identify any gaps in infrastructure or services required to support the current and longer term needs of those experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area.

Quotes:

"The right to adequate housing is a fundamental human right. This is why, through the National Housing Strategy, we are providing a helping hand to those who are at risk of homelessness in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. In doing so, not only are we ensuring the most vulnerable secure safe housing, but are also contributing to the economic and social well-being of the community as a whole." - Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Everyone deserves to have a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's announcement is a great example of the continued strong partnership between federal, provincial and Indigenous governments, working together with our community partners to address housing and homelessness needs throughout the province." - Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"When Governments and community-based organizations work together to support individuals who are experiencing housing challenges, we can come up with initiatives that achieve positive outcomes." - Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation

"This funding will enable staff at the Housing Hub to better administer and coordinate programs and services to some of the most vulnerable in our society. The creation of a Housing Navigator position will assist these individuals by facilitating a more focused approach to secure permanent housing options." - Gerald Asivak, Minister, Health and Social Development, Nunatsiavut Government

"Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security. Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need." - Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Among the Centre's key priorities are improving services for Indigenous people and supporting the growth of the community-housing sector. This project will help achieve both of these goals. A core part of our mission at the Centre is providing funds to assist community-housing providers to better meet the changing needs of their communities. This planning process is a vital first step to meeting the housing needs of residents in the region, and we are a proud partner in this joint initiative."- Hope Jamieson, Program Manager – Newfoundland & Labrador Community Housing Transformation Centre

"The Labrador Friendship Centre is excited to partake in this partnership with NLHC to ensure this important work can be completed in Upper Melville." - Jennifer Elson, Executive Director, Labrador Friendship Centre

Quick facts:

Signed in 2019, the federal-provincial bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy is $345 million investment that includes $172.5 million from the Government of Canada and $172.5 million from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador .

investment that includes from the Government of and from the Government of and . These investments are in addition to almost $293.3 million previously planned federal housing investments in Newfoundland and Labrador through the Social Housing Agreement (SHA) over the next 10 years. In addition to new construction, combined investments under the NHS bilateral agreement and the SHA will target the preservation of at least 5,957 existing community housing units in Newfoundland and Labrador .

previously planned federal housing investments in and through the Social Housing Agreement (SHA) over the next 10 years. In addition to new construction, combined investments under the NHS bilateral agreement and the SHA will target the preservation of at least 5,957 existing community housing units in and . Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units and help households with affordability support.

NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units and help households with affordability support. CMHC supports the government's efforts to improve the well-being of Canadians facing housing and homelessness challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

