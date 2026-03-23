CORNER BROOK, NL, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Ten municipalities in western Newfoundland will upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure after a joint investment of more than $35.6 million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

This was announced in Corner Brook by the Honourable Kody Blois, MHA Hal Cormier, and Mayor Linda Chaisson.

This funding will support 10 water and wastewater projects, one of which is the construction of a new water storage tank and transmission mains in Corner Brook. This will allow for new housing, enabling the development of a 300-unit residential subdivision in the city.

From St. Anthony to Rose Blanche-Harbour Le Cou, these municipal wastewater projects will support future residential growth and are part of the Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador's funding agreement that is paving the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population. The full list of projects can be found in the attached backgrounder.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, the federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"These new essential water and wastewater projects will provide service to more homes and make sure our communities have the infrastructure needed to support future growth. Our government is proud to support these important water service upgrades across western Newfoundland."

The Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Kings--Hants

"By funding this critical supporting infrastructure, we are helping get new homes built in Newfoundland and Labrador. Corner Brook has needed these upgrades, and now this investment is going to unlock 300 new units in the city so more people can call this wonderful part of our province home."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"When we invest in the foundations of our communities, we're also investing in the people who call them home. Every new water line and every new upgraded system builds a stronger future where families can grow, neighbourhoods can thrive, and communities can plan with confidence for generations to come."

Hal Cormier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands, and MHA for St. George's – Humber

"This investment from the Canada Housing and Infrastructure Fund is a transformative step forward that finally unlocks the potential for new, diverse housing units and development in the heart of Corner Brook by addressing our critical water storage needs. We are grateful to our federal partners for providing the resources necessary to turn our long-term vision for a sustainable, walkable, and inclusive community into a reality."

Her Worship Linda Chaisson, Mayor of Corner Brook

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Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $14,882,934 through Provincial and Territorial Agreement stream of the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to support 10 water and wastewater projects across Western Newfoundland. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $14,248,536 across the 10 projects. The 10 respective municipalities are investing a total of $6,489,866 in these projects.

Part of Budget 2024, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/chif-fcil/index-eng.html

Fairness for Every Generation

https://www.budget.canada.ca/2024/home-accueil-en.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-logement-eng.html

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/02/growing-communities-and-building-more-homesfaster

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Janelle Simms, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, 709-327-6152, [email protected]