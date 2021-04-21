Federal & Provincial Leaders Urged to Protect Food Supply

OTTAWA, ON and TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Food and Beverage Canada – Aliments et boissons Canada (FBC-ABC) and Food and Beverage Ontario encourage Prime Minister Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to urgently safeguard Canada's food supply.

"Since the start of COVID-19, the majority of Ontario's 100,000+ front-line food processing workers have continued to work on-site to ensure Ontarians, and indeed Canadians, have the food they need. Our workers have done this while risking their own health and that of their families. It is critical that federal and provincial governments together ensure these workers are immediately prioritized for vaccines," said Chris Conway, CEO Food and Beverage Ontario.

If food plants close, Canada's food system could be crippled. Vaccinating front-line food processing workers – those who have supported Canadians throughout COVID-19 – is critical to enhance their protection and to ensure Canadians have food on their tables. Where food processing workers are not being vaccinated, the federal government must step in.

"Canada's food processing plants, as part of Canada's critical infrastructure, have continued to operate throughout the pandemic. While food manufacturers have invested a billion dollars on measures and controls to protect their workers from COVID-19, given the congregate nature of food plants, that risk can never be totally eliminated. We call on the federal government to ensure Canada's food processing workers have the vaccines needed to ensure their safety," added Kathleen Sullivan, CEO FBC-ABC.

Food and Beverage Canada – Aliments et boissons Canada (FBC-ABC) is the national association representing Canadian food manufacturers. Food and beverage is the largest manufacturing employer in Canada and our products are critical to the health and well-being of Canadians.

Food and Beverage Ontario is a not-for-profit, leadership organization dedicated to advancing the interests of Ontario's food and beverage processors.

SOURCE Food and Beverage Canada – Aliments et boissons Canada (FBC-ABC)

For further information: Kristina Proulx, Temple Scott Associates Inc., 613-322-9235, [email protected]