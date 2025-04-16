TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - A severe storm and mid-winter thaw in February that struck parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, caused over $260 million in insured damage, according to initial estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ). This insured damage estimate does not include the damage from the late-March Ontario ice storm, with those estimates expected to be released in the coming weeks.

"With many Ontarians still grappling with the lingering impacts of the recent ice storm, residents have once again experienced a harsh winter with severe storms and floods that damaged or destroyed homes, vehicles and businesses," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Ontario and Atlantic, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). "While parts of Quebec and Atlantic Canada were impacted by these events, the vast majority of damage took place in Ontario, with heavy snowfall, strong wind gusts, ice and rain causing significant structural damage. Our member insurers have been on the ground since day one and continue to work with policyholders whose property was damaged by these events."

The frequency and severity of flooding and severe storms in Ontario and across Canada continues to increase each year. IBC is working in close collaboration with the provincial and federal governments to help find solutions to mitigate the risks of severe weather and outline what they can do to help build more resilient communities.

"Flooding and severe winter storms can be costly, stressful and difficult for people who have been affected," added Dean. "As rebuilding and recovery continue, those who have been impacted can continue to work with their insurance representative and adjuster. This includes asking for updates on contractor availability and how that may impact claim completion."

The following storms have been classified as "catastrophes," which CatIQ defines as severe weather events with insured damage estimates that total more than $30 million:

Eastern Canada Winter Storm

February 15-19, 2025 – Over $90 million in insured damage

A severe winter storm tracking south of the Great Lakes and into Atlantic Canada resulted in heavy snowfall, strong wind gusts, ice and rain from southern Ontario to Newfoundland. This same region was impacted by a snowstorm just a few days prior, leading to heavy accumulation with little time to mitigate the impacts of the storms. As a result, there were many reports of structure collapses in Ontario and Quebec, along with other structural damage and power outages.

Numerous municipalities in southern Ontario also declared significant weather events, including the City of Toronto. More than 600 collisions were reported on roads in Ontario. Strong winds also caused power outages in Atlantic Canada, with approximately 6,000 customers without power on February 17 – most of these in Nova Scotia.

Ontario and Quebec February Melt

February 24-26, 2025 – Over $160 million

With what was a historically snowy month, temperatures in late-February quickly climbed well above freezing for the first time in weeks. This rapid change in temperature, coupled with some rainfall, caused the snowpack in Ontario and Quebec to quickly melt. With the ground still frozen from the harsh winter, it was unable to absorb this melt, leading to flooding in low-lying areas, including many basements. Ice damming and water infiltration/basement leakage were the leading causes for claims.

Reports of damage also included roofs collapsing due to snow load. Notably, a six-story parking garage in the City of Ottawa had partially collapsed, trapping approximately 50 vehicles.

The insured damage estimates and event descriptions are provided by CatIQ (www.CatIQ.com) under licence to IBC.

