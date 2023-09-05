FE BATTERY METALS INTERSECTS 1.29% LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 23 METERS AT THE AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) ("FE Battery Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to share the positive results of Drill Hole LC23-67 which represents a significant development for the Company's efforts to work towards its maiden resource estimate at the flagship Augustus Lithium Property ("Augustus").

Drill hole LC23-67 penetrated a lithium mineralization zone with a width of 23 meters at an impressive grade of 1.29% lithium oxide (Li2O) grade at a drilled depth of 161.5 meters. Moreover, the section exhibits highly anomalous values of other rare and valuable metals, including beryllium (Be) at 133.63 ppm, cesium (Cs) at 184.49 ppm, niobium (Nb) at 59.89 ppm, tantalum (Ta) at 53.12 ppm, and rubidium (Rb) at 1,337 ppm, as detailed in Table 1.

This new intersection further delineates the mineralization potential of the Augustus central zone. Throughout the 2021, 2022 and 2023 drill programs, lithium bearing pegmatites have been traced continuously by drilling (at approximately 100 to 200 m spacing) at Augustus and remains open along strike at both ends and at depth. The Company has also demonstrated success in locating multiple lithium-bearing pegmatites in new and old showings over a significant strike length across the entire project.

Drill hole LC23-67 was located at coordinates 5368019.747 , 287236.622 E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, drilled toward the southwest at 224 degrees with dip -52.48. The hole was cored to a drilled depth of 285 meters. This pivotal drilling took place within the heart of the main Augustus zone.

Quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) measures have been implemented during the exploration process. The core logging and sampling procedures occur at the core shack, equipped with a rock saw, located in St-Dominique du Rosaire village, approximately 50 kilometers from the Property. Field duplicates, standards, and blanks are regularly incorporated at industry-standard intervals to ensure the accuracy and reliability of results. The collected samples have been meticulously prepared and delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS") in Ancaster, Ontario, an independent and ISO Certified Laboratory, for analysis using laboratory code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2).

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has meticulously reviewed and endorsed the scientific and technical data presented in this news release.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC23-67 Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol Depth Depth Total Li Li2O Be Cs Fe Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol FROM TO Width ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit m m m 15

3.00 0.10 0.05 2.40 0 0.20 Analysis Method





FUS-Na2O2 1158571.00 161.50 162.45 0.95 2,080 0.45 40.00 1300.00 5.80 60.70 2,320 41.10 1158572.00 162.45 163.00 0.55 1,400 0.30 173.00 27.20 0.47 61.00 1,050 61.10 1158573.00 163.00 164.00 1.00 8,310 1.79 103.00 29.60 0.65 47.90 766 43.50 1158574.00 164.00 165.00 1.00 10,000 2.15 105.00 32.00 0.30 31.70 496 51.40 1158575.00 165.00 166.00 1.00 3,070 0.66 79.00 64.30 0.37 64.70 3,000 35.40 1158576.00 166.00 167.00 1.00 2,820 0.61 71.00 42.90 0.51 78.60 1,990 51.90 1158577.00 167.00 168.00 1.00 9,050 1.95 153.00 60.40 0.33 63.10 1,860 58.00 1158578.00 168.00 169.00 1.00 10,000 2.15 125.00 39.60 0.60 67.40 578 76.70 1158579.00 169.00 170.00 1.00 10,000 2.15 269.00 31.50 0.72 41.40 499 32.90 1158581.00 170.00 171.10 1.10 8,840 1.90 295.00 40.80 0.67 54.90 398 45.80 1158582.00 171.10 172.00 0.90 3,930 0.84 65.00 1900.00 5.20 27.80 5,000 34.70 1158583.00 172.00 173.00 1.00 7,200 1.55 213.00 47.90 1.02 70.50 945 62.50 1158584.00 173.00 174.00 1.00 10,000 2.15 156.00 64.20 0.40 57.80 1,560 45.90 1158585.00 174.00 175.00 1.00 5,870 1.26 111.00 46.40 0.46 79.00 1,740 67.40 1158586.00 175.00 176.00 1.00 3,590 0.77 138.00 56.90 0.46 88.60 1,650 84.40 1158587.00 176.00 177.00 1.00 8,650 1.86 187.00 49.20 0.30 68.80 1,250 74.60 1158588.00 177.00 178.00 1.00 9,350 2.01 143.00 54.90 0.64 64.10 1,600 51.70 1158589.00 178.00 179.00 1.00 2,320 0.50 164.00 44.70 0.38 79.20 1,070 97.90 1158591.00 179.00 180.00 1.00 6,780 1.46 153.00 46.10 0.65 58.40 1,520 52.70 1158592.00 180.00 181.00 1.00 7,570 1.63 135.00 50.70 0.75 63.20 1,430 54.30 1158593.00 181.00 182.00 1.00 5,620 1.21 182.00 23.40 0.35 74.70 585 48.00 1158594.00 182.00 183.00 1.00 797 0.17 101.00 6.00 0.33 84.70 21 57.40 1158595.00 183.00 183.50 0.50 661 0.14 33.00 230.00 3.41 45.10 477 44.80 1158596.00 183.50 184.50 1.00 491 0.11 13.00 139.00 7.19 4.00 277 0.80 Average / Total 161.5 184.5 23 5,992 1.29 133.63 184.49 1.33 59.89 1,337 53.12

Note: Four samples with 10,000 ppm Li are over the labs method detection limit and the lab has been requested to report the actual concentration

One samples with 5000 ppm Rb is over the labs method detection limit

