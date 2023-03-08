FE BATTERY METALS DRILLS 1.17 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 2 METERS AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) ("FE Battery Metals" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of Drill Hole LC23-42 from 2023 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC23-42 intersected two pegmatites with widths of 16 metres (m) and 4 m, respectively, showing varying lithium grades from 164 to 250 meters drilled depth (see Table 1 for details).

Highlights

The upper pegmatite is 16m wide with average 0.41% Li2O or 1,911 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) at 164 m drilled depth, including a two-meter-wide zone grading 1.17% Li2O at 167 m depth.

wide with average 0.41% Li2O or 1,911 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) at drilled depth, including a two-meter-wide zone grading 1.17% Li2O at depth. The lower pegmatite is 4 m wide with average 0.13% Li2O or 588 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) at 235 m drilled depth.

wide with average 0.13% Li2O or 588 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) at drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in these pegmatite zones as shown in the Table 1, of special interest is a 0.73m intersection at 165 m depth with 1,270 ppm cesium (Cs) and 3,450 ppm rubidium.

intersection at depth with 1,270 ppm cesium (Cs) and 3,450 ppm rubidium. The drill hole LC23-42 was drilled at location 5367949N, 287240E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 222.8 degrees and dip -47.4 with a drilled depth of 255 m . The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

To date, 50 drill holes with a cumulative core drilling of over 9,500 m have been completed at Augustus. The drill core is logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks are being inserted at industry standard intervals.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About FE Battery Metals Corp

FE Battery Metals Corp is focused on identifying, exploring and advancing early-stage lithium pegmatite projects in Canada. The Company's primary efforts have been on exploration projects located in Quebec, with its flagship property being the Augustus Lithium Property. Augustus is located in the immediate vicinity of Val d'Or Quebec where several historical prospects and a previously active lithium mine is located within a 10km radius from the property. North American Lithium mine (NAL) and the Authier Project are two notable projects in the area that highlight the potential of the Augustus Lithium Property.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC23-42 Sample assays highlights

Analyte Symbol Depth Depth Total

Width Li Li2O Be Cs Fe Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol From To ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit m m m



3 0.1 0.05 2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis

Method





FUS-MS-Na2O2 1158001 164 165 1 1040 0.22 < 3 6.1 8.75 9.2 23.1 0.8 1158002 165 166.3 1.3 3390 0.73 40 1270 5.47 14.6 3450 9.7 1158003 166.3 167 0.7 2400 0.52 147 124 1.03 79.3 1210 40.6 1158004 167 168 1 5510 1.18 217 87 1.3 46.3 1450 31.4 1158005 168 169 1 5380 1.16 154 80.6 1.11 64 868 29.6 Including 167 169 2 5445 1.17











1158006 169 170 1 1790 0.38 96 95.5 1 50.6 900 41.7 1158007 170 171 1 76 0.02 141 17.3 0.97 61.5 162 44.9 1158008 171 172 1 338 0.07 202 47.8 0.94 66.5 602 48.8 1158009 172 173 1 740 0.16 128 33.6 0.4 97.5 977 66.6 1158011 173 174 1 2390 0.51 207 77.5 0.8 95.3 1980 128 1158012 174 175 1 22 0.00 9 5.7 0.21 98.6 50.7 112 1158013 175 175.6 0.6 99 0.02 26 17.6 0.7 47.2 245 45.6 1158014 175.6 176.4 0.8 3150 0.68 14 222 4.44 12.5 1650 2 1158015 176.4 177 0.6 4330 0.93 18 373 5.58 13.2 1480 4.8 1158016 177 178.2 1.2 238 0.05 49 46.5 1.42 80 791 25.5 1158017 178.2 179 0.8 890 0.19 15 354 6.68 7.4 933 1 1158018 179 180 1 704 0.15 < 3 29.9 8.15 3.7 134 0.3 Upper

Pegmatite 164 180 16 1911 0.41

169.9 2.879 49.85 994.5 37.25 1158019 235 236 1 408 0.09 4 36.7 3.54 6.9 363 0.9 1158021 236 237 1 175 0.04 28 33.6 1.01 96 250 53.8 1158022 237 238 1 1020 0.22 53 154 1.66 40.4 1280 34.7 1158023 238 238.5 0.5 430 0.09 28 54.2 1.4 24.5 594 35.8 1158024 238.5 239 0.5 911 0.20 13 128 2.98 8.6 696 2.4 Lower

Pegmatite 235 239 4 588.8 0.13 25.2 81.3 2.118 35.28 636.6 25.52 1158025 248 249 1 75 0.02 213 55.2 0.46 95.9 2710 54.6 1158026 249 250 1 55 0.01 228 52 0.84 77.1 2870 40.3

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

