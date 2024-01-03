FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation for Geneseeq's Multi-cancer Early Detection Solution

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Geneseeq announced that its multi-cancer early detection solution, CanScan™, has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

CanScan™ utilizes low-depth whole-genome sequencing (WGS) on circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from a single tube of peripheral blood, extracting genetic and fragmentomic features to detect early cancer signals with 99% specificity and predict the tissue of origin (TOO) of cancers to help guide next steps for cancer diagnosis. CanScan™ exhibits promising potential to address unmet medical needs in clinical diagnosis and treatment, particularly for individuals aged 50 and above with an average risk of cancer. The test outperforms current standard of care (SOC) screening methods in common cancer types, such as prostate, lung and liver cancers. It also detects cancer types currently without effective SOC screening methods, such as esophagus, endometrial, gastric, pancreatic cancers and lymphoma.

Built on Geneseeq's highly sensitive MERCURY™ multi-omics technology, the performance of CanScan™ has been validated in large-scale clinical study series, DECIPHER (Detecting Early Cancer by Inspecting ctDNA Features), in over thirteen cancer types. CanScan™ is currently under real-world evaluation in the Jinling Cohort (NCT06011694), a large-scale prospective multi-center trial. The ongoing recruitment of 15,000 individuals for the phase I trial within the Jinling Cohort is approaching completion.

"The Jinling Cohort aims to further validate the technical performance of CanScan™ in the targeted screening population," Dr.Xue Wu, Geneseeq Toronto's CEO said in a statement, noting that "we will release more results of the Jinling Cohort in 2024."

This FDA Breakthrough Device Designation follows the CanScan™ assay kit's CE approval in January 2023, marking another significant recognition from an internationally authoritative institution.

SOURCE Geneseeq Technology Inc.

