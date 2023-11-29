FCCQ Launches ''Développez des affaires en français'': Registrations are now open for this free program facilitating French learning for businesses in Outaouais, Estrie, and Montérégie regions

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) is proud to announce the launch of registrations for ''Développez des affaires en français'', a program for small businesses in Outaouais, Estrie and Montérégie. The program aims to encourage owners and employees of businesses with fewer than 25 workers, currently operating in another language, to learn French.

A Free Learning Program

The program provides a free introduction to French in the workplace through an action learning approach. It includes small cohorts speaking classes, the development and implementation of a business plan, and multiple networking activities. This learning roadmap is carried out in partnership with the local chambers of commerce, the Université de Sherbrooke and the École des entrepreneurs du Québec.

"French is a major asset for the economic development of Quebec businesses, both locally and internationally," highlights Charles Milliard, FCCQ Chief Executive Officer. "Through this new program, the FCCQ and its partners enable businesses to achieve positive outcomes."

French is good for business!

The use of French has numerous advantages for business development both in Quebec and abroad:

Increasing satisfaction among Quebec customers

customers Better integration into the Francophone community

Expanding professional networks

Furthermore, French is expanding on the international stage:

It represents 16.5% of the global gross domestic product (GDP)

20% of goods trade is conducted in French

French is the third most used language in business worldwide(1)

Registrations possible until December 22

Companies can apply until December 22, 2023. The number of spots is limited. All applications should be submitted to the companies' respective regional chamber of commerce: Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Sherbrooke, Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de la Rive-Sud and Chambre de commerce de Gatineau.

This program is financed by the ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration du Québec, as part of Francisation Québec.

For more information on the program content, admission criteria, registration, visit https://affairesenfrancais.ca/en/

About the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ)

With its extensive network of nearly 120 chambers of commerce and over 1,000 corporate members, the FCCQ represents more than 45,000 businesses operating in all sectors of the economy throughout the province of Quebec. As the largest network of businesspeople and companies in Quebec, the FCCQ is both a federation of chambers of commerce and a provincial chamber of commerce. Its members, whether chambers or businesses, all pursue the same goal: to foster an innovative and competitive business environment.

(1) Source: Le Soleil

SOURCE Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec

For further information: Javier Garcia Press, Press officer, [email protected], Mobile: 438-408-3731