MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) and the Réseau des SADC et CAE in the presence of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, took part in announcements related to the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), including the results of the Tourism Small Business Assistance Project supported by CED under the TRF.

Help that travels!

A total of 1,040 rural and urban tourism businesses in all regions of Quebec benefited from non-repayable contributions to improve their facilities and adapt or develop their products and services to meet customer needs. Support for small businesses was provided in cooperation and synergy with partners in the field. Of the 1,040 businesses assisted under the Project, 279 were small tourism businesses owned or managed by women, and 44 were small tourism businesses owned or managed by First Nations people.

Ready for the touristic season!

All regions and all sectors of the tourism industry received a helping hand to carry out one or more projects before the tourist season: restaurant, accommodation, arts and leisure, tourist transport and other sectors all benefited from a contribution. The projects supported include, for example, installing bike racks in a café along a tourist bike path, increasing seating capacity at a sugar shack, adding identification panels at a brewery farm, improving a religious heritage trail along the river, and more than a thousand other projects that give tourism entrepreneurs even more tools to attract visitors to their region!

Fast, efficient delivery

The assistance project was delivered throughout Quebec thanks to the combined forces of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) and the Réseau des SADC et CAE. This was the second major collaboration for the two networks, which have already worked together on the Canadian Digital Adoption Program.

" Our government continues to be there for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector to ensure their recovery. Thanks to the support of CED, 1,040 small businesses across Quebec have benefited from financial assistance. The investments were made within a short timeframe, during the first quarter of the year, so that entrepreneurs could take full advantage of the upcoming tourism season. Every dollar invested will more than double the benefits," explains the Honourable Pascale St-Onge.

"Thanks to their agility and in-depth knowledge of the field, SADCs and CAEs, in collaboration with local tourism key players, have been able to quickly identify various types of businesses in the regions of Quebec. The diversity of the 665 tourism businesses assisted by our network reflects the regional tourism ecosystem. We are proud to have played a part in revitalizing this sector, whose vitality is key to the economic development of our regions," adds Pascal Harvey, General Manager of the Réseau des SADC et CAE.

"The administration of this type of project is fully in line with the economic development mission of the FCCQ and its affiliated chambers of commerce. In addition to the direct and indirect spin-offs that will benefit all regions, several thousand jobs will be preserved, and the projects supported will create several hundred more, ensuring the vitality of the sector for seasons to come. The Chambers have done an extraordinary amount of canvassing to raise awareness of the Project in urban areas and support entrepreneurs. We are honoured to have been able to participate, with CED and the SADC-CAE network, in the delivery of such a promising project," explains Charles Milliard, President and CEO of the FCCQ.

About the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec

Thanks to its vast network of nearly 123 chambers of commerce and 1,100 corporate members, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) represents more than 45,000 businesses operating in all sectors of the economy throughout Quebec. The FCCQ is the largest network of businesspeople and companies in Quebec and is both a federation of chambers of commerce and a provincial chamber of commerce. Its members, whether they are chambers or businesses, all pursue the same goal: to foster an innovative and competitive business environment.

About the SADC and CAE Network

SADCs and CAEs are non-profit organizations that have been working for more than 40 years on the economic development of Quebec's regions. The Network includes 57 SADC (Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités) and 10 CAE (Centres d'aide aux entreprises). They have over 400 professionals and 600 volunteers who support innovative projects and businesses for prosperous communities. Each year, they help and finance more than 10,000 businesses and over 1,500 local projects.

