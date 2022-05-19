FC BAYERN MUNICH AND TORONTO BLIZZARD ANNOUNCE COMPREHENSIVE GRASSROOTS PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Record breaking German champions, FC Bayern Munich and Canada's premier soccer scholarship program, Toronto Blizzard today announced a comprehensive grassroots program for boys and girls.

The partnership aims to provide young soccer players aged between 8 and 18 the opportunity to learn and develop as an FC Bayern Munich player. This will be achieved through sharing FC Bayern's coaching methodology with the program and together creating pathways for young players.

Toronto Blizzard President, Joe Parolini commented: "FC Bayern Munich is the perfect partner to help bring a new coaching philosophy to talented youth in Ontario. When I took over the ownership of the Blizzard in 1999, ensuring equal opportunities for women and girls to play to receive the same quality of training and development was very important. Through this partnership I believe we can identify talent, develop and create pathways to other opportunities such as the FC Bayern Youth Cup, World Squad and more".

Week-long ID camps will begin this summer starting with Maple, week commencing July 4 and Brampton, week commencing July 11. Toronto Blizzard will promote and coordinate the camps, which will be delivered by FC Bayern coaches.

"We've seen first-hand the incredible talent coming from Canada," commented FC Bayern Munich Campus director, Jochen Sauer. "Our partnership with Toronto Blizzard will allow us to share our coaching philosophy as well as identify and help develop young talent in Toronto. We look forward to introducing this partnership to the province of Ontario with the Toronto Blizzard," he added.

FC Bayern Munich and Toronto Blizzard coaches will be in constant communication, with weekly conference calls to assess developments. Together they will develop innovative models and opportunities to ensure talented young players have a pathway in soccer.

Toronto Blizzard continues to work towards returning as a professional club in the Canadian Premier League and the National Women's Soccer League.

Link to register for camps: https://form.jotform.com/221358206834051

For further information: Dee Kundra, [email protected]