FBC Unlocks Complete Financial Support for Small Business Owners Through Growth-Driven Integration with Harvest

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Farm Business Consultants (FBC), Canada's most experienced provider of tax, bookkeeping, and payroll services for small business owners and farmers, is stepping into a bold new chapter through a growth-driven integration with Harvest, a national leader in financial, estate, and investment planning.

This combination expands FBC's ability to serve its 20,000+ Members with complete financial support, support that's proactive, personalized, and built for every stage of life and business. By joining forces with Harvest, FBC gains access to a national financial and business services network, digital infrastructure, and a full suite of planning tools allowing Members to benefit from deeper relationships, smarter financial strategies, and year-round tax and business guidance.

"We've always been there for our Members during tax season. Now, we'll be there for the full journey," said Yves Millette, CEO of FBC. "This partnership with Harvest strengthens everything we do and allows us to bring our Members the complete financial support they deserve in life and business—without losing the local trust we've built over the last 70 years."

The growth-driven integration between FBC and Harvest represents a unification and revitalization of rural tax and advisory services, combined with comprehensive financial planning products and advice, and business services delivered through the Harvest Network of licensed specialists. This expanded offering empowers small business owners and farmers to shape their future on their own terms, with access to year-round support, personalized guidance, and tools that help them build long-lasting legacies that enrich their communities.

With FBC's 70-year legacy and Harvest's 25 years of leadership, the combined organization now serves more than 20,000 Members and has helped them save over $42 million annually.

What This Means for FBC and Its Members:

Complete Financial Support. From taxes and bookkeeping, to payroll, investments, insurance, and estate planning—Members now have a trusted partner for their full financial picture.

From taxes and bookkeeping, to payroll, investments, insurance, and estate planning—Members now have a trusted partner for their full financial picture. Deeper, Year-Round Relationships. FBC doubles down on ongoing, personalized financial guidance through every business milestone and life transition.

FBC doubles down on ongoing, personalized financial guidance through every business milestone and life transition. Expanded Tools and Resources. FBC advisors now have access to advanced financial tools, digital platforms, and a national network of licensed specialists—without losing their local touch.

FBC advisors now have access to advanced financial tools, digital platforms, and a national network of licensed specialists—without losing their local touch. Stronger Legacies. Whether just starting out, growing a business, or planning for succession, FBC Members now have added structure and support to build something that lasts for generations.

"Harvest is committed to growing tomorrows for rural Canadians. By integrating with FBC, we are taking a major step forward in delivering seamless, proactive, and comprehensive financial and business solutions in typically underserved communities," said Leif Olson, Vice President, Corporate Development & Wealth Services for Harvest. "This is not just a business change, it's a revitalization of our purpose and a significant upgrade in how FBC serves its Members."

To learn more about FBC's expanded services and how they support rural small business owners and farmers, visit https://fbc.ca.

About FBC, A Harvest Company

FBC (Farm Business Consultants) is Canada's leading provider of integrated tax, bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory services for small business owners and farmers. With over 70 years of experience and more than 20,000 Members nationwide, FBC delivers complete financial support through year-round, personalized service. As part of the Harvest Network, FBC connects Members to expert tax strategy, business services, and long-term financial planning, all designed to help them grow their future with clarity and confidence.

Learn more at fbc.ca.

About Harvest

Harvest is a Canadian leader in business services, and integrated financial, tax and estate planning solutions. For more than 25 years, Harvest has supported small businesses with strategic guidance, long-term planning, and complete financial support for every stage of business and life.

SOURCE FBC - a Harvest Company

Media Contact: Kate Ross, [email protected]