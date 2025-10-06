Fat Bastard Burrito Launches Bold New Twisted Tortas & Spicy Nacho Soup for Fall

Enjoy 20% Off Tortas All October When You Order Through the App

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Just in time for sweater weather, Fat Bastard Burrito is turning up the heat with the launch of an all-new limited-time Twisted Tortas and Soup menu, available now at all locations across Canada. Packed with bold flavour and serious comfort-food vibes, this lineup brings a fresh new category to Fat Bastard's famously craveable menu.

What's a torta? It's a traditional Mexican sandwich, typically served on a soft toasted roll and stuffed with delicious, bold ingredients -- and Fat Bastard is putting its own spin on it.

Fat Bastard Burrito Twisted Tortas (CNW Group/Fat Bastard Burrito)

Guests can choose from the Jerk Chicken Torta, made with grilled jerk chicken and fresh toppings served on a toasted bun, or the BBQ Pulled Pork Torta, featuring slow-cooked pulled pork layered with tangy BBQ sauce and crisp toppings. Rounding out the lineup is the all-new Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup, a rich and creamy soup with chicken and nacho-inspired flavours that packs just the right amount of heat. For those looking to experience both, the Torta & Soup Combo offers the ultimate comfort meal.

"We wanted to create a warm fall-inspired menu that captures the big, bold flavours our guests know and love, while delivering the kind of hearty, satisfying options people crave at this time of year," said Soha Dezfouli, Vice President, Fat Bastard Burrito Co. "The tortas are indulgent yet packed with flavour, and our Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup is comfort food with a kick. Together, they're the perfect limited-time offering."

The new Tortas are priced at $8.99, the Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup at $4.99, and the Torta & Soup Combo at $11.99. The lineup is available for a limited time in-store, through the Fat Bastard Burrito app, and on third-party delivery platforms.

About Fat Bastard Burrito

Fat Bastard Burrito is a Canadian quick service restaurant, founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010. Currently, they operate over 95 locations across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Newfoundland and due to strong consumer demand, they continue to grow at an accelerated pace. Known for its oversized burritos, quesadillas, tacos, loaded nachos, and waffle fries, the brand delivers bold, globally inspired flavours made fresh to order. Fat Bastard Burrito is committed to quality ingredients, unique flavour combinations, and an unapologetically satisfying guest experience.

