TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Fat Bastard Burrito , one of Canada's fastest-growing fast-casual Mexican chains, is kicking off the week with bold flavour and unbeatable value with the launch of Big Fat Deals, a new lineup of weekday offers designed to give fans more of what they love for less.

Fat Bastard Burrito Launches Big Fat Deals: Weekday Value Just Got Bigger (CNW Group/Fat Bastard Burrito)

Launching Monday, January 26, Big Fat Deals features three crave-worthy promotions available in-store on select weekdays. Starting with Taco'bout It Monday, guests can enjoy three tacos for $8.99, featuring beef or chicken, with the option to upgrade to fish or shrimp for an additional $1. Fans can also add an extra taco for $3 to build the ultimate taco spread.

On Twosome Tuesday, Fat Bastard Burrito serves up a 2 Can Dine deal for $19.99, including two small burritos, chips and salsa, and two pops or waters. Protein options include veggie, chicken, ground beef, breaded chicken, sweet potato, and pulled pork, with premium upgrades available. Guests can also elevate their meal with queso or guacamole for just $1 more.

Rounding out the week, Wrap It Up Wednesday offers a small burrito for $6.99, featuring the same wide range of fan-favourite proteins, with premium upgrade options available. All burritos are made fresh to order, delivering the bold flavours Fat Bastard Burrito is known for.

"Big Fat Deals give our fans even more reasons to stop by all week long," said Kala Patel, VP of Marketing, MBI Brands. "From tacos and burritos to value-packed meals for two, every deal delivers bold flavor, maximum value, and the quality our fans know and love"

Big Fat Deals are available for a limited time at participating Fat Bastard Burrito locations nationwide. Offers are valid in-store only on their respective weekdays. Prices may vary by location and applicable taxes apply. Offers cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts.

For more information about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.fatbastardburrito.ca/franchising.

About Fat Bastard Burrito

Fat Bastard Burrito is a Canadian quick-service restaurant, founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010. Currently, they operate over 95 locations across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Newfoundland and due to strong consumer demand, they continue to grow at an accelerated pace. Known for its oversized burritos, quesadillas, tacos, loaded nachos, and waffle fries, the brand delivers bold, globally inspired flavours made fresh to order. Fat Bastard Burrito is committed to quality ingredients, unique flavour combinations, and an unapologetically satisfying guest experience.

Connect with Fat Bastard Burrito on socials!

Instagram: @bastardburrito

Facebook: @fatbastardburrito

Twitter: @bastardburrito

TikTok: @bastardburrito

SOURCE Fat Bastard Burrito

For further information: Natalie Homewood, [email protected]