TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Fat Bastard Burrito is celebrating National Burrito Day on April 2 with a limited-time deal delivering bold flavour and unbeatable value for Canadians coast to coast.

Guests can enjoy the National Burrito Day Combo, featuring a small burrito, a pop and Doritos for just $5.99 at locations nationwide. Made fresh to order, each burrito can be customized with a choice of veggie, chicken, ground beef or pulled pork, delivering the big, bold flavours fans know and love.

Fat Bastard Burrito Celebrates National Burrito Day with $5.99 Combo Deal (CNW Group/Fat Bastard Burrito)

"National Burrito Day is the perfect moment to celebrate what we do best," said Kala Patel, VP of Marketing, MBI Brands. "This $5.99 combo gives Canadians a delicious and affordable way to enjoy their favourite burrito, whether they are longtime fans or trying us for the first time."

For those looking for an even bigger bite, guests can upgrade to a big burrito for an additional $2. The National Burrito Day Combo is available in-store only on April 2, 2026.

For more information about Fat Bastard Burrito visit https://www.fatbastardburrito.ca/.

About Fat Bastard Burrito

Fat Bastard Burrito is a Canadian quick-service restaurant, founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010. Currently, they operate over 95 locations across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Newfoundland and due to strong consumer demand, they continue to grow at an accelerated pace. Known for its oversized burritos, quesadillas, tacos, loaded nachos, and waffle fries, the brand delivers bold, globally inspired flavours made fresh to order. Fat Bastard Burrito is committed to quality ingredients, unique flavour combinations, and an unapologetically satisfying guest experience.

Connect with Fat Bastard Burrito on socials!

Instagram: @bastardburrito

Facebook: @fatbastardburrito

Twitter: @bastardburrito

TikTok: @bastardburrito

SOURCE Fat Bastard Burrito

For further information: Natalie Homewood, [email protected]