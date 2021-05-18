Faster Speeds Available: Xplornet providing access to 100/10 Mbps speeds to more than 11,000 homes and businesses in New Brunswick

Xplornet launches Xplore 100X10 UNLIMITED in 48 communities across rural New Brunswick

WOODSTOCK, NB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, launched Xplore 100x10 UNLIMITED service today across 48 rural communities in New Brunswick, offering download speeds up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps with full speed unlimited data to more than 11,000 homes and businesses.

"Xplornet has been working hard upgrading our next-generation fixed wireless broadband network to bring faster speeds across rural New Brunswick," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "This is another exciting step in our commitment to invest and deliver improved high speed Internet to rural homes and businesses across Canada so that people can stay connected to family, friends and work, no matter where they choose to live."

This announcement is the result of Xplornet's ongoing private investment as well as Opportunity New Brunswick's $10 million contribution under Phase 1 of the Rural Broadband Upgrade Project to deploy state-of-the-art scalable hybrid fibre wireless technology in its facilities-based network in order to deliver fast, reliable and affordable broadband services to meet the needs of rural Canadians.

"Ensuring New Brunswickers continue to benefit from the best available internet connections is a top priority for our government," said Arlene Dunn, minister responsible for Opportunities New Brunswick. "This kind of investment can not only have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of New Brunswick residents, it is also an important advancement in the province's long-term economic growth. Fast, reliable internet connectivity has become essential in order to deliver online education, access virtual health care, help businesses stay connected with customers, and to attract remote workers who are looking for more out of life."

The Xplore 100X10 UNLIMITED package is now available in the following communities:

Baie Vert – Bedec – Bells Mills – Bloomfield – Cap-de-Saint-Louis – Carters Point – Central Norton – Chance Harbour – Clarks Corner – Coburg – Dawson Settlement – Dorchester Cap – Glenwood – Gooseberry Cove – Grande-Aldoue – Gray Mills – Hampton – Hillsborough – Hopewell Cape – Keswick – Keswick Ridge – Lepreau – Long Reach – Lower Kingsclear Mactaquac – Maquapit Lake – Memracook – Musquash – Norton – Passekeag – Piroque – Plaster Rock – Port Elgin – Rexton – Richibucto – Scotch Settlement – Sission Ridge – Sypher Cove – Taylor Village – The Cedars – Timber River – Upper Dorchester – Upper Greenwich Upper Rexton – Wapske – Waterborough – Weldon – Whites Cove

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

SOURCE Xplornet Communications Inc.

For further information: Xplornet Communications Inc., Johanne Senécal, VP, Government Relations and Public Affairs, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.xplornet.com

