Fast-Food Sensation Jollibee Continues Spreading Joy Across Canada with Two New Store Openings This Week

The addition of the two stores brings Jollibee's Canada store count to 16 and the brand's North American store count to 62. The new Mississauga and West Edmonton stores arrive on the heels of Jollibee opening a location on downtown Toronto's historic Yonge Street just last month. As previously announced , the brand plans to add 28 stores to its North American network in 2021, nine in Canada and 19 in the U.S. The expansion will mark the largest addition to Jollibee's North American store network in company history.

The latest Mississauga store is located at 100 City Centre Drive, situated within the popular Square One Shopping Centre. Square One is Canada's second largest mall in terms of retail space and fifth busiest mall in the country, seeing 23 million visitors in 2019. The store is conveniently near the main entrance of the mall and across from the Mississauga City Centre Transit Terminal. The store will be open for call & pick-up, to-go, and delivery via DoorDash. Store hours are 11AM – 7PM, seven days a week.

The new West Edmonton store is primely situated across from West Edmonton Mall, the largest shopping mall in North America and the most visited mall in Canada. Located at 17136 90th Avenue, Jollibee invites hungry shoppers to satisfy their fried chicken cravings with the brand's Jolly Crispy Chicken. The store will be open for call & pick-up, to-go, drive-thru and delivery via DoorDash. Store hours are 9AM – 10PM, seven days a week.

To provide a safe environment for customers and store team members in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dining rooms for both of these stores will remain closed until further notice.

"During these times, we are humbled by the role our food plays in bringing a spark of joy to those who visit us," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. "We know Canadians love their chicken so we have set very aggressive expansion goals to bring our unique take on fried chicken to every corner of the country. Our hope is to continue spreading joy by increasing easy and safe access to our great tasting food, headlined by our beloved Jolly Crispy Chicken and other Jolly favorites."

Jollibee openings have been known around the world to inspire multi-day camp-outs and generating huge numbers of enthusiastic fans. With the onset of the pandemic and safety measures in place, Jollibee's fans and curious new customers cannot pack into stores, but they are still showing their support by coming out in droves, and engaging in socially distanced line-ups to welcome Jollibee to their neighborhood and get a taste of joy.

Both stores' offerings will include:

Jolly Crispy Chicken : Jollibee's fried chicken is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy and crunchy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next level flavor. Jolly Crispy Chicken is often complemented with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping each and every bite.

: Jollibee's fried chicken is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy and crunchy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next level flavor. Jolly Crispy Chicken is often complemented with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping each and every bite. Jolly Spaghetti : Spaghetti? At a fast-food restaurant?! You heard that right. This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese.

: Spaghetti? At a fast-food restaurant?! You heard that right. This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese. Peach Mango Pie: This easy-to-enjoy dessert is delivered in a hand-held sleeve, so you'll never lose the delicious filling made with real sweet Philippine mangoes or its light crispy crust.

Though the pandemic has delivered challenges across the restaurant industry, Jollibee's North American business has remained strong with 2020 previously being the brand's most aggressive year yet. Last year, the brand opened 16 stores across Canada and the U.S. and has been able to persevere by focusing on off-premise channels including call & pick-up, to-go, drive-thru and delivery via DoorDash.

For more information on these and Jollibee's other upcoming 2021 store openings, stay tuned to Jollibee Canada Facebook and Instagram pages.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,400 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 240 international branches including in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 60 stores across the region, with 46 stores in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the United States, and 14 stores across Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017 and Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business Association in 2019.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 36 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Panama, and Malaysia. It has 8 wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), 3 franchised brands (Burger King and Panda Express in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Group has investments in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho Wan Pte. Ltd. (the Master Franchisee of Tim Ho Wan in the Asia Pacific region excluding Hong Kong), and a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless to build Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group has been named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for eight years and was honored as one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes Asia Magazine.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

SOURCE Jollibee

For further information: Francesca Lee, Ogilvy, [email protected]