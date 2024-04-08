Fast Air Expands Private Aviation Services at Abbotsford International Airport, Abbotsford, BC

ABBOTSFORD, BC, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Fast Air, a prominent name in Canada's aviation industry, proudly announces the expansion of its elite private aviation services at the Abbotsford International Airport, catering to the growing demands of the Vancouver lower mainland. Fast Air is renowned for its extensive experience in operating turboprop and business-jet aircraft, offering a diverse fleet for direct travel to destinations across North America.

Fast Air's new 16,000 sqft aircraft storage hangar at the Abbotsford International Airport is suited for business jets and private charter service. (CNW Group/Fast Air Executive Aviation)

Private chartering with Fast Air empowers travelers with unmatched flexibility and command over their schedules. The dedicated team at Fast Air is committed to providing a distinguished client experience, promising to surpass expectations and elevate every aspect of private travel.

The expanded services at Fast Air Abbotsford include a comprehensive range of amenities such as complete aircraft management, a private VIP lobby, 24/7 fuel service, Canadian Customs support, Jet A Fuel and Aviation Gasoline, maintenance support, and an array of other services that ensure a seamless travel experience.

The scenic lobby area offers picturesque views of Mount Baker, private meeting rooms, and hangar space for various business jets. This facility not only provides a luxurious environment for private aviation but also aims to bolster regional businesses with an unparalleled level of service, potentially attracting new business interest to the region.

Dylan Fast, President and CEO of Fast Air, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, "Abbotsford is an ideal location for our new project as we continue to expand to serve clients and meet the growing demands of the region. We've been planning this project for several years, and it's exciting to see the site come to life. We've been extremely pleased with the fantastic reception, support, and collaboration from Abbotsford International Airport's leadership and the regional business community."

Fast Air will be hosting it's Abbotsford Grand Opening Event on Thursday, May 9th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm and is open to the public. To RSVP or to learn more about Fast Air's exclusive charter news and updates, please contact [email protected].

About Fast Air:

Headquartered at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, Fast Air is now offering its unparalleled private aviation services from Winnipeg and Abbotsford International Airports as well as the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

