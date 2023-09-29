Fasken Québec Receives Top Honours in the Chambers 2024 Rankings

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Fasken Québec is proud to be ranked Band 1 in Corporate/Commercial Law for the Québec Region. This outstanding achievement is a testament to years of dedication and sustained effort, and to the team's unrivalled expertise in this crucial practice area of business law. This prestigious recognition strengthens Fasken's reputation as the firm of choice for businesses seeking high-quality legal advice.

The Corporate/Commercial recognition follows those already awarded to the Real Estate and Labour, Employment & Human Rights practice groups, which have maintained their top rankings for several consecutive years. This remarkable consistency reflects the team's ongoing dedication and proficiency in these key areas of expertise.

Furthermore, many team members in Quebec were recognized in the Chambers 2024 rankings, solidifying the firm's position as a leader in the legal field. These achievements reflect Fasken's unwavering commitment to excellence and renowned expertise in various practice areas.

Fasken would like to sincerely thank all the members of its team for their commitment, expertise and contribution to this outstanding success. We would also like to congratulate our clients who trust us to guide them in their most complex and strategic projects.

About Chambers Canada

The Chambers Canada Guide covers lawyers and law firms practicing in all provinces and territories in Canada. The guide features lawyers and law firms in over 70 practice areas across Canada. Chambers Canada is published annually.

About Fasken

Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 925 lawyers and nine offices on three continents. Clients rely on us for practical and innovative legal services. We provide results-driven strategies to solve the most complex business and litigation challenges. For additional information, please visit the Firm's website at: https://www.fasken.com/en.

