Fashion Santa® continues to spread the Holiday cheer across the map--supported by The Ritz-Carlton

"What better time of the year to give back than at the Holiday Season," says Paul Mason. "It's the one time of the year that people really do open up their hearts, and their pockets, to support the initiatives they love--or that touch home!"

Mason always wanted to find a partner that aligned well with his charitable initiatives during the Holiday season, and that would allow him to eventually expand past borders and spread the Holiday cheer abroad. In 2016, Mason partnered with The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown, Washington for the first time to host a selfies with Santa evening fundraiser for charity. Where people from near and far lined up for hours to take selfies with Fashion Santa for a great cause. Luckily, year after year, we have been able to grow the initiative into a US-Canada tour, to 4 locations, and make an even bigger impact.

"I wanted a partner that had heart," says Paul Mason. "But also a brand that made sense with the direction that I am building my Fashion Santa brand. So when I was connected with The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown, and it was a hit, I knew we had to take it to more cities."

Last year, Mason expanded the experience to 4 Ritz-Carlton Hotels, including his hometown of Toronto.

"We are thrilled to see our partnership with Paul Mason expand from 1 property to now 4," says Marcus A. Loevenforst, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, Washington, D.C. "Since our first event in 2016, Paul has worked alongside our Ladies and Gentlemen to create meaningful impact through our social and environmental responsibility program, Community Footprints."

This year, the Fashion Santa®️ Holiday Tour will be going to 4 cities from the 3rd to the 19th of December, all paired with their own local hospitals a part of the Children's Miracle Network.

CAMERA CALL:

The Ritz-Carlton Montreal, December 4

The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown , December 6

, The Ritz-Carlton, Boston , December 11

, The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto , December 19

AVAILABLE TO THE MEDIA:

Week of November 25th ( Toronto )

( ) In the respective cities on the day of the local event (morning or afternoon)

December 12-16th (NYC)

His work doesn't stop here at the Holidays, Fashion Santa® has heart all year round. Whether it's running in the Terry Fox Marathon, supporting a local fundraiser, or a local fashion designer at Toronto Fashion Week, Paul Mason is always willing to go the extra mile.

Fashion Santa®️welcomes his fans, and the general public to come out and support these amazing causes. If you see him on the street, trekking through the airport, or at one of The Ritz-Carlton lobby bars or lounges, don't hesitate to say hello.

Stay tuned as Fashion Santa®️ gears up to be more present than ever before on Social Media, follow along @FashionSanta on Instagram.

About Paul Mason (Fashion SantaⓇ):

Having served as the face of Toronto Men's Fashion Week, and as an international model, Paul Mason has walked the runways of London, Paris, Tokyo & New York for designers such as Gianni Versace, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Armani. In 2014, Mason created the "Fashion Santa" character, which took the world by storm and became a viral phenomenon during the 2015 Christmas season. Over 88 hours of selfies were taken, including one with fellow Canadian superstar Justin Bieber, to raise money for SickKids Hospital with the sensation continuing into the New Year. Mason has now become a champion for a number of causes including the Children's Miracle Network, as well as SickKids Hospital, Terry Fox Foundation, Hope Springs Cancer Resource Centre, and more. Paul Mason's mission today is simple: to enliven the spirit of Santa to help those that need it most. #FashionSantaCares

About The Ritz-Carlton:

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 100 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

