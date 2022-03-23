FASHION DESIGNER SUES TRUIST BANK FOR NIXING $130 MILLION DEAL TO SUPPLY CANADA WITH TENS OF MILLIONS OF MEDICAL GOWNS

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- South Florida Men's Luxury Custom Clothing Designer, Gent Row Inc.'s losing a $130 million contract to supply Canada with tens of millions of PPE medical gowns, won't deter its Founder and CEO Tim Beasley's from supporting Gent Row Foundation's mission to help underprivileged teenage boys.

In a lawsuit filed by The Ticktin Law Group, Beasley claims he lost out after Truist Bank there reneged on the deal from which revenues would have supported the Foundation's plans for "Tailoring Positive Change" to help under-privileged teenage boys to get a new suit on life.

The Ticktin Law Group Recently Filed Federal Lawsuit to recoup Gent Row's loss as the funds were intended to help build and advance Gent Row Foundation's plan to Tailor Positive Change for teenage boys. The law firm's founder Peter Ticktin once successfully argued a case before the Supreme Court in Canada. Also, in his first year of law practice, Ticktin got the Ontario appeal courts to disqualify the Uniform Traffic Ticket form and everyone in Ontario with traffic tickets had their case dismissed.

In the depths of the COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone wanted protection for front line workers. Gent Row responded by supplying Canada with millions of PPE medical gowns, a deal on which Truist Bank's reneged, causing it to unravel, said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

Available for interviews are Beasley and Ticktin, Managing Partner, The Ticktin Law Group.

Whether leading the charge in the 90s' HIV Litigation or bringing down mortgage foreclosure robo-signers to the tune of $30 billion, attorney Peter Ticktin has made a huge impact across mega industries, reining in criminals, scammers and con-artists.

The South Florida attorney's latest win in Las Vegas sends a warning to Business Identity Theft crooks and according to Ticktin and partner Jamie Sasson, it fixes what Attorney General could not by getting Andy Pham's $5 million swindle reversed and Pham's real estate returned.

Today, Ticktin embarks on Beasley's giant Truist case for retribution of millions when he was trying to help during high point of pandemic and use monies for charity.

Interview topics:

From helping those at risk to being the person at risk!

Why so Easy for a major corporation to "change their mind?"

How little guy was trying to help, and now fighting for what's owed!

