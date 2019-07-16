FARO® Introduces Cobalt Design™ 3D Scanning Solution

Cobalt Design™ ( https://www.faro.com/cobalt-design/ ) , combined with the recently introduced RevEng™ software platform, delivers a one stop, comprehensive digital design solution where small to medium objects can be scanned with precision, in color with multiple levels of resolution. It is the first color structured light scanner from FARO specifically developed for design applications and is ideal for scanning complex surfaces, especially highly detailed organic shapes. Cobalt Design™ addresses a variety of design requirements, including reverse engineering, prototype design, packaging design, digital cataloging and even jewelry and fashion design.

Workflow Acceleration

Cobalt Design™ enables design professionals to set up scan parameters once and then proceed to scan similar objects with the push of a button. Furthermore, several pre-configured scanned and meshing settings are available by default. This in turn translates to less time per scan position, more scans per day and faster completion of scan projects. Additionally, it ensures that results are repeatable and reliable.

Full Field Scanning

The integrated, rotational axis dramatically improves the 3D scanning process and maximizes comprehensive scanning coverage. The scan object/part itself is placed in fixed position on the axis and then the axis can be set to automatically rotate up to 360 degrees as it is being scanned.

Best in Class Speed to Accuracy Combination

Cobalt Design™ captures millions of 3D measurement points in as little as one second with up to 3.1Mpx accuracy for small to medium complex objects.

Full Color Digitization

Precise and high quality textured scans can be captured in color and delivered as realistic images that enable even more detailed representations of geometric surfaces and finishing in true to life 3D color.

"The introduction of Cobalt Design™ together with the recently announced RevEng™ software platform reinforces our commitment to be the market and thought leadership for 3D data capture solutions across a variety of design- centric industries and applications," stated Thorsten Brecht, Senior Director, 3D Design. "We have elevated the 3D structured light paradigm by paralleling the development of both hardware and software, so users are able to leverage every ounce of advanced functionality of both technologies in concert."

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

3D Manufacturing - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

3D Design - Capture and edit 3D shapes of products, people and/or environments for design purposes in product development, computer graphics and dental and medical applications

Photonics - Develop and market galvanometer-based laser measurement products and solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, and FARO's product development and product launches. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

