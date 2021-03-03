Farmers Edge Virtually Opens The Market

Farmers Edge is leading the next agricultural revolution with the industry's broadest portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, machine learning, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company's digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering unprecedented value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital transformation on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information visit https://www.farmersedge.ca/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected] . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Janet Eger, Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs, 1 (416) 520-9418, [email protected]