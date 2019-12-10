Farm Boy fresh-market growth accelerates with 10 new Ontario locations

"We've delivered a world-class fresh-market shopping experience for 38 years," said Jeff York, co-CEO, Farm Boy. "Our in-store experience and fresh food offering continues to evolve with our customers and get stronger with each store we open. We're delighted to see how well our offer continues to resonate with our customers. Farm Boy is entering an exciting phase of our growth plans as we expand our presence in the GTA and Ottawa, while also entering new markets like the Niagara region."

The Farm Boy store count will grow in a mix of urban and suburban communities with diverse store sizes and formats to fit the needs of local communities. In the GTA, Farm Boy will expand to include locations in Newmarket and in Toronto at College Park, Yonge and Soudan, Front and Bathurst, Dundas West and Aukland, and Dupont and Christie. In the Niagara region, Farm Boy will open its first store in St. Catharines. Farm Boy's presence in its Ottawa home will grow to include new locations downtown on Metcalfe Street and at the Ottawa Train Yards. Including Burlington, these 10 stores will bring the total Farm Boy Ontario store count to 37.

The new stores will range in size from 12,000 to 38,000 square feet. All will feature the core Farm Boy fresh food experience including an extensive selection of farm-fresh foods, chef-inspired take-out meals and popular private label specialty products. As well, the stores will continue to offer a broad selection of locally made, organic, and plant-based foods.

Voted Best Customer Experience in Ontario for the second year in a row, according to the Leger "2018 Wow Customer Experience Index", the Farm Boy fresh food experience continues to win over customers in existing and new communities. "We've come a long way from our first small produce store in Cornwall", says Farm Boy co-founder and co-CEO Jean-Louis Bellemare. "Since day one, we believed that if we made our customers happy, they would come back. This concept has worked for us so far and we will continue to focus on providing an outstanding customer experience as we grow. The customer will forever be at the heart of everything we do."

NEW FARM BOY LOCATIONS & OPENING DATES



Farm Boy Location Open Date Address City Square

Footage Farm Boy Walkers Line December 5, 2019 3061 Walkers Line Burlington 24,000 Farm Boy St. Catharines Winter 2020 295 Fourth Avenue West St. Catharines 23,000 Farm Boy Metcalfe Spring 2020 193 Metcalfe Street Ottawa 29,000 Farm Boy Newmarket Summer 2020 18075 Yonge Street Newmarket 32,000 Farm Boy Train Yards

(relocation) 2020 830 Belfast Road Ottawa 38,000 Farm Boy College Park 2020 777 Bay Street Toronto 12,000 Farm Boy Yonge & Soudan 2020 2131 Yonge Street Toronto 28,000 Farm Boy Front & Bathurst 2020 33 Bathurst Street Toronto 34,000 Farm Boy Dundas W & Aukland 2021 5245 Dundas West Toronto 25,000 Farm Boy Dupont & Christie 2021 740 Dupont Street Toronto 23,000

FARM BOY FAST FACTS

Since 1981, local supplier partners have been integral to the Farm Boy offer. Farm Boy carries hundreds of local products made in Ontario including fresh produce, butcher-quality meats, artisan cheese, fresh dairy and baked goods, and sustainable seafood.

including fresh produce, butcher-quality meats, artisan cheese, fresh dairy and baked goods, and sustainable seafood. All Farm Boy stores feature a Farm Boy Kitchen with a 60-foot fresh salad bar, hot bars and a casual restaurant experience that includes gourmet pizzas, freshly-rolled sushi and signature dishes created by Farm Boy's team of chefs.

Stores offer hot meals, made fresh at the in-store grilling stations, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including daily features. Many of these meals are made from scratch without preservatives or additives, including fresh soups, handmade sausages, burgers and kebabs, and ready-to-cook prepared meals.

Farm Boy carries its own line of beloved private label products with over 800 SKUs, including popular frozen entrees, sides and sweet treats.

The in-store offer includes many vegan, gluten-free, organic and natural food choices.

Farm Boy stores are designed to be easy to shop and feature comfortable, Wi-Fi-enabled dining areas.



ABOUT FARM BOY

Ontario-based Farm Boy is well known for their unique fresh-market shopping experience. With legions of loyal customers, Farm Boy has grown from a small produce stand that began in Cornwall in 1981 to a household name with plans to double its size by 2023.

Twitter: @farmboy Instagram: @officialfarmboy Facebook: @farmboy.ca

