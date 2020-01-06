Faris Team becomes Southern Ontario's newest independent brokerage

"Launching as an independent brokerage is truly a game-changing opportunity. This move enhances our ability to better provide our clients with exceptional real estate experiences," says, Mark Faris, CEO and Broker, Faris Team. "As we strive to be the most trusted name in real estate, we are confident that this decision is the right one for our clients and for our company. It's an exciting time for us."

As an independent brokerage, more decisions are now made locally and with fewer restrictions. Faris Team clients will experience better, faster and more convenient service through all stages of buying and selling their homes. There is also more flexibility in the choice of communities where Faris Team provides real estate services in Ontario. The move will help Faris Team to fuel their vision of providing the best real estate experience in the world.

"Our clients have always been a top priority for us. The bottom line is that with this move, we'll have a better system in place for booking appointments, deals will get processed faster, so ultimately our clients will be the biggest winners with this change," says Faris.

*Simcoe County: units sold on the Barrie & District Association of Realtors® 2011-2019 for a team. Canada: Units sold by a team within Royal LePage from 2015-2019

Submitted Photo (L-R): Joanna and Mark Faris, Founders of Faris Team

About Faris Team

Faris Team is an award-winning, independent real estate brokerage headquartered in Barrie, Ontario. With more than 12 years of growth in Southern Ontario, Faris Team has helped more than 6,500 families find their dream home and provided them with an industry-leading real estate experience.

