Golant, a Seasoned Creative Industry Executive, Will Advise Seedtag During a Period of Accelerated Growth

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Seedtag, the global leader in contextual advertising, announced today the appointment of Farah Golant to its Board of Directors.

Farah Golant Joins Seedtag Board of Directors

Golant joins the Seedtag board with over three decades of experience in executive roles, including serving as the CEO of All3Media and 22 years at AMV BBDO, where she rose from entry-level to become Chief Executive and Executive Chairman. She has a track record of unlocking value through profitable growth, innovation, and dynamic creative cultures. Across global footprints from San Francisco to Tokyo, Dubai and London, she has harnessed the power and purpose of talented people to achieve their best work.

"Seedtag is a company with unique potential for scale AND significance to positively disrupt the industry," Golant said. "There is an intelligence here which combines with intuition and ambition to make a winning formula. Backed by private equity firm Advent and with the momentum of meteoric organic growth in all markets, particularly in North America, combined with smart M&A to complement the suite of offerings, Seedtag is well placed to win in a future-facing industry. I love the agenda for growth in an AI-powered world that finds expression commercially, ethically and culturally."

Golant's expertise spans business transformation, brand strategy, design, and digital innovation. Her lifetime work has been scaling businesses and developing new models for talent and innovation to bring about better economic and social outcomes. Central to that has been working in leadership, executive, and advisory capacities across private, public, and non-profit settings.

"We are delighted to welcome Farah to our Board of Directors," said Albert Nieto, co-founder and Co-CEO, at Seedtag. "Her extensive experience and visionary leadership in the media and advertising sectors make her a perfect fit, and we welcome her insight and expertise as we grow the Seedtag business globally."

Farah's appointment underscores Seedtag's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with industry experts who share the company's vision for the future of advertising. Her role on the board will be instrumental in guiding Seedtag through its next phase of growth and innovation in an evolving digital advertising industry.

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging digital ads within relevant premium content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company's contextual AI, Liz, allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.

Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images. Today, it is a global company with more than 600 employees and a significant international presence, with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, UAE, Peru, Canada, US, India and Australia.

