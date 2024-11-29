Fanshawe announces $20 million investment from the WSIB

Partnership will support extended reality technologies focused on mental health in public safety personnel.

LONDON, ON, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Fanshawe College is announcing a $20 million investment from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to develop the WSIB Centre of Excellence in Immersive Technologies Simulation for Workplace Safety. This innovative research-driven lab will use extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to develop training tools to reduce mental stress injury among first responders and non-first responder work environments.

Public safety personnel (PSP) are at a significantly higher risk for mental health disorders, with 45 per cent experiencing at least one mental health condition compared to 10 per cent of the general population. Delays in treatment, stigma and geographic barriers add to the challenges. This new centre of excellence will transform how these vital community members are trained and cared for by integrating immersive AI and XR applications.

Key benefits of the centre of excellence will include:

Enhanced training tools – immersive virtual and augmented reality scenarios will allow PSP to safely practice responses to high-stress, real-life situations, reducing risks and improving preparedness;

Innovative mental health solutions – AI and XR-based treatments, such as virtual cognitive behavioral therapy and exposure therapy, will address critical barriers to care, including accessibility and stigma, while offering tailored support for PSP-specific challenges;

Collaborative innovation – the centre will bring together students, faculty and industry experts, along with seasoned trainers from Fanshawe's Corporate Training Solutions (CTS) department and researchers from the Centre for Research and Innovation (CRI) to develop impactful tools that can be scaled to serve PSP across Canada and beyond.

"We are incredibly grateful to the WSIB for this transformational investment in Fanshawe," says Peter Devlin, President of Fanshawe College. "Their support will enable our team to collaborate on pioneering AI and XR-based technologies aimed at addressing the mental health needs of public safety personnel. This investment underscores the WSIB's commitment to innovation and community well-being. Together, we are paving the way for groundbreaking advancements that will benefit those on the front lines of public safety in our community and beyond."

The project will also create valuable hands-on learning opportunities for students across various programs, including public safety, health sciences, interactive media design, IT and business. Students will gain real-world experience in developing and marketing cutting-edge technologies, equipping them to lead innovation in their fields.

"This WSIB Centre of Excellence at Fanshawe College has amazing potential to reduce the impact of mental stress injury claims and the length of time it takes for these heroes to safely return to work," says Jeff Lang, President and CEO of the WSIB. "Together we are going to change lives, and save lives too."

The development of the centre of excellence is expected to begin in early 2025.

SOURCE Fanshawe College

For more information, please contact: Megan Zinn, Corporate Communications Officer, Fanshawe College, [email protected]; Christine Arnott, Public Affairs Manager, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, [email protected]