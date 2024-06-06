Fans have Opportunity to Win an Island Escape in the 5-hour ENERGY® Where the Tide Will Take You Sweepstakes

Tidal Twist flavour 5-hour ENERGY® shots are

Riding the Tide into Canada with a New Customer Promotion

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- The makers of 5-hour ENERGY shots are bringing a new wave of flavour to Canada along with an exciting chance to win a dream beach vacation. Tidal Twist Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY, the latest flavour to make waves in the USA, has landed ashore in Canada. To celebrate this new flavour rolling into the Territories, fans have an exciting opportunity to enter for a chance to win an island escape, valued at $10,000, in the 5-hour ENERGY® Where the Tide Will You Sweepstakes.

Tidal Twist Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® is a tropical tsunami of flavour.

The taste of Tidal Twist flavour Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY shots will transport you to a tropical paradise. Fans dreaming of an adventure-filled island getaway, or sun-soaked relaxation will have the chance to enter the 5-hour ENERGY Where the Tide Will Take You Sweepstakes, with three simple steps. Buy* any 5-hour ENERGY product, including new Tidal Twist flavour, between July 1 and October 31, 2024. Enter a photo of the receipt or online retailer invoice, with contestant information, on the 5HEtwist.com website. Fans will be entered for a chance to Win one prize of $10,000 to create a dream seaside trip.

"Tidal Twist tastes great and the unique packaging graphics will make it easy for consumers to find in stores," said Jeff Sigouin, COO of Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY shots. "We are confident that those who try it will absolutely love it."

Tidal Twist flavour Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY shots are a tsunami of flavour, with its proprietary extra strength blend containing B-vitamins, amino acids, nutrients and caffeine. With 200 mg of caffeine in each extra strength shot, it is equivalent to an 8-ounce (236 ml) cup of premium coffee. Get an energy boost as big as the sea with the sugar free formula that is reminiscent of your favourite tropical paradise.

Customers will be able to find the new Tidal Twist flavour in specially marked in-store display boxes that highlight the 5-hour ENERGY Where the Tide Will Take You Sweepstakes in participating retailers. Hilary's Salesmaster is the official distributor of 5-hour ENERGY shots to Canadian territories.

Find Tidal Twist and other 5-hour ENERGY shot flavours at these participating retailers: 7-Eleven, Amazon.ca, Avondale Foods, Canex, Centex-Go Markets, Chevron, Circle K, Co-op Gas Bars, Corner Store, Couche-Tard, County Line, Esso, Esso On The Run, Fas Gas, Husky, INS Markets, Little Short Stops, MacEwen, Mobil, Mr. Gas, Needs, Pilot Flying J, Pioneer Gas, Quickie Stores, RaceTrac, Shell, Sprint, Ultramar, Waypoint, Winks, plus many other independent stores.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are age 18+ (19+ in BC, NB, NL NS, NT, NU, YT). Void in QC, outside Canada and where prohibited by law. Contest starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on July 1, 2024; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on October 31, 2024. To enter without purchase, hand-print your name, complete address, email address and phone number on a sheet of paper and mail that sheet of paper in an addressed envelope with proper postage to: US Sweepstakes & Fulfillment, ATTN: 5-hour ENERGY® Where Will the Tide Take You Contest, 17-7000 McLeod Road, Unit 135, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 7K3. One prize is available to be won (ARV: $10,000 maximum). Winner is not entitled to monetary difference between the actual prize value and stated approximate prize value, if any. Winner must correctly answer a skill-testing question. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit 5HETWIST.COM. Sponsors: Hilary's Salesmaster, Inc., 565 Edgeley Blvd, Concord, ON L4K4G4 and Living Essentials, LLC, 38955 Hills Tech Drive, Farmington Hills, MI 48331.

Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.

