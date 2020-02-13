Fans Asked - We Answered. Pascal "Spicy P" Siakam launches limited edition bottle of Spicy P(ERi-PERi) with Nando's

"My game has a ton of flavour and spice, so it makes sense that I bottle it up into my very own Spicy P(ERi-PERi)," said Pascal Siakam. "I am excited to collaborate with Nando's on this and finally give fans what they've been asking for. Plus, this is even better than a hot sauce – it's PERi-PERi."

PERi-PERi is the heart and soul of Nando's and comes from a special type of chilli called the African Birds Eye chilli. It's the nutrient-rich soil and blistering sun of Southern Africa that makes their PERi-PERi chillies so unique. Every bottle of Nando's PERi-PERi is made from the PERi-PERi chilli grown in Southern Africa.

"We are beyond thrilled to get to work with Pascal to bring to life his very own bottle of Spicy P(ERi-PERi) sauce and get it in the hands of fans," said Keri Ann Meslar, Director of Brand and Marketing, Nando's Grocery. "Both Pascal and Nando's have been sweeping the nation and capturing the hearts and minds of Canadians thanks to their fiery spirit, steady hustle and heat."

"Pascal has been a long-time Ambassador for Right To Play and our Athlete Hero for 2019, so we are incredibly proud that Pascal reached out to get us involved in this fun collaboration, " said Kevin Frey, CEO of Right To Play. "Basketball fans have cheered on Pascal over the years and now they can join him in transforming the lives of children across Canada and around the world."

The limited edition Spicy P(ERi-PERi) will be available in Nando's restaurants and Sobeys starting today and additional grocery stores where Nando's PERi-PERi is sold starting March 4th.

Visit www.nandos.ca/SpicyP to find out more.

About Nando's Canada

Nando's was hatched in South Africa in 1987 when two friends went to lunch at a humble Portuguese eatery in South Africa to try some mouth-watering PERi-PERi marinated and basted chicken. It wasn't just the best chicken they had ever tasted; it was love at first bite! They bought the restaurant and the rest, as they say, is history.

Nando's has operated in Canada since 1994 with restaurants in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. Today, you can find Nando's restaurants in more than 23 countries with over 1200 locations.

Nando's PERi-PERi sauce was so loved, they bottled it. Now you can find Nando's PERi-PERi in more than 6,000 local grocery stores across Canada. https://www.nandos.ca/

About Right To Play



Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of play. We reach 2.3 million children each year in some of the most difficult and dangerous places on earth, helping them to stay in school and graduate, resist exploitation, overcome prejudice, prevent disease and heal from the trauma of war. We do this by harnessing play, one of the most fundamental forces in a child's life, to teach children the critical skills they need to dismantle barriers and embrace opportunities, in learning and in life. For more information, visit righttoplay.ca.

