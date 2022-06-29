FanDuel Becomes an Official Sportsbook Partner of the National Football League in Canada

League Expands Partnership with FanDuel to Become an Official Sportsbook Partner of the NFL in Canada

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - FanDuel Group, North America's premier online gaming company, has entered into a multi-year partnership with the National Football League (NFL) as an Official Sportsbook Partner in Canada, expanding the brands' existing U.S. partnership across North America. The announcement comes as FanDuel continues their growth in the Ontario market and will allow Canadian football fans deeper engagement with their favourite sport.

As part of the expanded North American partnership, FanDuel will have rights to use official NFL and member club IP in a variety of ways to engage fans in an authentic way. The brand will also have rights to create NFL-themed free-to-play games and run NFL-themed campaigns, including exciting opportunities for FanDuel users to win trips to NFL games—including the Super Bowl. FanDuel's advertising will feature prominently on NFL-operated digital platforms, including nfl.com.

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with the NFL to Canada," said Dale Hooper, General Manager, FanDuel Canada. "Ontario sports fans are passionate about American football, and this collaborative effort will bring them more ways to enjoy the sport with friends and family in a fun and responsible way."

"With the FanDuel partnership in Canada we are able to provide fans with unique and entertaining experiences that will continue to drive high engagement for both organizations," said Gavin Kemp, Director of Corporate Partnerships, NFL Canada. "FanDuel is an established global leader in the gaming space and we are excited to bring Canadian NFL fans even closer to the game."

FanDuel Group will build upon its industry leading partnership with TSN, the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, to create a game -changing experience for fans interacting with NFL themed content across multiple TSN and NFL platforms. FanDuel's sports betting experience will be seamlessly integrated within TSN storytelling to provide viewers with an innovative perspective on the leading NFL stories of each week.

In support of the NFL's commitment to protect the integrity of the game and its fans, FanDuel will adhere to the NFL's core integrity policies, collaborate with the NFL on intelligence sharing, and use official League data. Consistent with the NFL's own responsible gambling initiatives, FanDuel believes it is critical to lead from the front on responsible gambling (RG) and safer play. In keeping with FanDuel Group's reputation in North America for responsible gaming, safer play will be at the forefront of FanDuel's entry into Canada. FanDuel will utilize their "Play Well" approach to make sure no wager placed on any platform results in hurting oneself or a loved one. For more information on FanDuel Group and the commitment to responsible play in Canada please visit www.fanduel.com/rg/canada and in the United States please visit www.FanDuel.com/playwell .

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino, and TVG. As the leading online gaming operator, FanDuel believes it is critical to lead from the front on responsible gaming and safer play and employs a number of tools across its entire product portfolio to empower users to play safely. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Ontario with 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Edinburgh, Scotland and Toronto, Canada. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE FanDuel Group

For further information: Media Inquiries: Jaime Eisen, [email protected], (647) 224-9674