FanDuel and TSN Enter Into Multi-Year Agreement in Canada

Exclusive Agreement Designates FanDuel as Official Sportsbook Partner for TSN

Agreement Extends to all Canadian Provinces and Territories Pending Regulation

FanDuel, TSN to Collaborate on Content and Elevate Viewing Experience for Ontario Sports Fans

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- FanDuel Group, North America's premier online gaming company, announced today that it has reached a first-of-its-kind multi-year agreement with TSN to introduce its leading sportsbook to Canadian sports fans. FanDuel will be the official sportsbook partner for TSN, starting first in Ontario. The partnership comes as the province has legalized online sports and casino wagering. The deal provides opportunity for scaled expansion into other Canadian provinces and territories pending regulation.

FanDuel will deliver its global expertise in mobile sportsbook and casino operations across TSN, through original content and innovative digital products. The FanDuel Sportsbook will be the exclusive provider of sports odds across TSN programming to deepen fan engagement and reimagine the way sports betting can be offered alongside sports content. FanDuel will have multiple deep and meaningful integrations across TSN platforms, including in-game broadcasts, digital marketing, mobile apps and co-branding opportunities. TSN will highlight a variety of FanDuel's online gaming formats, notably its Same Game Parlay™ bets, as well as its leading casino platform and free-to-play games.

"Bringing our industry leading sportsbook platform to Canada is a watershed moment for FanDuel," said Dale Hooper, General Manager, FanDuel Canada. "Partnering with Canada's most iconic and trusted media company was integral to our strategy of delivering gaming content to passionate Canadian sports fans in the most entertaining and responsible way possible."

"FanDuel is the undisputed leader in sports betting, and with the launch of sports betting in Canada they were the clear choice for us as a sportsbook partner," said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice-President, TSN. "FanDuel delivers an entertaining, customer-centric, responsible gaming experience with attractive odds that Canadian sports fans will want to engage with and we believe that combining their sportsbook with our expansive portfolio of live sports properties will not only deliver the exciting content that our passionate fan base demands but will provide new opportunities to expand the TSN brand."

FanDuel will deliver a fun, exciting, and responsible sports betting experience to players in Ontario. Responsible gaming is a priority, and FanDuel's safer gaming protections that made it a leader in responsible gaming in the United States will be replicated in Canada and supported and promoted by TSN. To learn more about its commitment to protecting players, visit https://www.fanduel.com/rg/canada.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino, and TVG. As the leading online gaming operator, FanDuel believes it is critical to lead from the front on responsible gaming and safer play and employs a number of tools across its entire product portfolio to empower users to play safely. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Ontario with 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Edinburgh, Scotland and Toronto, Canada. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About TSN

TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN Direct, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, now featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network's deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, UFC, and NCAA March Madness. TSN comes from Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca .

