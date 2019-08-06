FanDragon Technologies Adds Top Industry Experts to Executive Team to Drive Business Growth, Ticket Delivery Innovation

"Seasoned executives like Steve, Mark and Jason will help inform our market strategy and push the limits of innovation. These key hires bring decades of ticketing, business and tech expertise to FanDragon. I'm excited to continue building out our roster of industry experts who will fuel rapid company growth and reimagine the ticketing experience for all events," said CEO Robert Weiss. "With our proprietary SaaS tech, FanDragon is setting a new standard for mobile ticket delivery -- from tackling fraud head-on and simplifying ticket transfer to putting the digital ticket at the heart of fan engagement."

The news of the Machin, Mark Weiss and Black hires comes on the heels of FanDragon's emergence out of stealth mode in July. The c-suite trio will oversee the company's efforts to deploy its full portfolio of SaaS services across the entire ticketing ecosystem. This includes retail ticket agencies in sports, music, theater, cinema, family entertainment, fandom events and theme parks along with ticket software companies and app developers. This expanding team will enable the blockchain-powered, mobile ticket delivery company to enhance its solutions, opening new opportunities for ticket rightsholders through deep audience insights and more holistic fan experiences. As a result, clients can unlock additional revenue streams and better protect the overall integrity of events.

Known as a pioneer in the live entertainment and ticketing sectors, Machin will serve as Global Director of Ticketing Strategy and Innovation, leading FanDragon's Ticketing Strategy, Business Intelligence and Client Services groups. Machin has deep industry experience from senior corporate roles including at Live Nation, where he developed the Ultrastar fan-club business. At Ticketmaster, Machin served as Head of European Music introducing new services including global-presales, following his role in Corporate Development where he worked on acquisitions across Europe. More recently, he worked in the independent sector as an entrepreneur to found and launch technology startups, ranging from data analysis providers in the ticketing space to live event streaming companies.

As Chief Business Officer and General Counsel, Mark Weiss will lead FanDragon's Business Development, Finance, Operations and Legal groups. Weiss spent 18 years as an executive at Staples, Inc. where he led numerous transformational and mission-critical business projects, successfully closed over $15 billion of M&A transactions and developed multiple award-winning global teams. More recently, Weiss provided senior executive services to Cerberus, a global private investment firm, where he led and executed global transactions. Throughout his 25-year career, Weiss has received international recognition as a trusted and highly accomplished strategic partner known for his leadership of teams that drive business value.

As FanDragon's Chief of Staff, Black will lead the company's Product, Marketing, Project Management and Human Resources groups. With over 20 years of experience, Black brings unique operational experience from a wide variety of pioneering tech startups and traditional media companies. This includes tenures as a writer and producer at MTV, Fuse and Mark Burnett Productions. Black also worked in the music industry for companies such as EMI Music Publishing. As an executive, Black oversaw Original Programming and Development at the Ovation cable network.

Additional product and company news from FanDragon Technologies will be announced in the coming weeks.

About FanDragon Technologies

Your Tickets, Your Rules, Our Tools. FanDragon Technologies is reimagining the global ticket distribution business with a revolutionary SaaS platform that brings control and transparency back to ticket rightsholders. Leveraging open blockchain technology, FanDragon Technology's unique ticket mobile delivery system relieves the most frustrating and costly burdens faced by venues, promoters, musicians, sports teams, and most importantly — the fans. With offices in Los Angeles, New York and London, FanDragon Technologies is led by industry experts with decades of first-hand experience in global-scale ticketing. For more information, visit FanDragon.com.

