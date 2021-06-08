Family of homicide victim Matthew Staikos offering a $250,000 reward

The original 911 calls reported the sound of gunshots and a man lying on the sidewalk. Sadly, he was pronounced at the scene.

Witnesses stated the shooter exited the passenger side of a silver or grey four-door Mercedes before discharging a firearm. The suspect was described as male black, approximately 5'10", with a medium build.

CCTV footage captured images of the vehicle fleeing the scene.

This was Toronto's 36th homicide of 2018; the 6th homicide in that week.

ISN was retained by the Staikos family soon after Matthew's death to assist them with issues not directly related to the homicide investigation. In 2020, the Staikos family requested that ISN begin making inquiries in an attempt to identify the person or persons responsible for Matthew's murder.

"To date, we have received tremendous cooperation from his family, his friends, and his business associates," said David Perry, CEO, ISN. "Through our inquiries, we have gotten to know Matthew Staikos and I can say emphatically, there is nothing in his past that would suggest or lead one to believe that he would become the victim of a homicide."

"He was loved by his family and friends, as well as his business partners and associates," added Perry. "It's important for me to say that, due to the circumstances of his death, we put Matthew's character under a microscope. And I can tell you that he was loved and admired by all who knew him, and that he was an upstanding member of the community."

Matthew was a graduate of the University of Toronto's Mechanical and Computer Engineering School and a successful businessman. He was working on a number of entrepreneurial projects at the time of his death.

"Defenseless, unarmed, and unprovoked, Matthew Staikos was the victim of a cold-blooded homicide," said Perry. We know that at least one person, the driver of that silver Mercedes, knows who shot Matthew. We suspect that others in the community know as well."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

ISN has also setup a hotline at 1-866-790-ISNI (4764)

For more information, visit www.isninc.com

About Investigative Solutions Network

Established in 2006, Investigative Solutions Network (ISN) is North America's premier private security and investigative services firm. With offices across Canada and the US, ISN's elite team of investigators have many years of combined experience through exemplary policing careers, knowledge of the private sector and proven business acumen. ISN is led by an accomplished executive team with diverse backgrounds in business, finance, police leadership, investigative specialists, and corporate security. Our core business pillars assist clients with a single point of contact for investigations, risk management, background screening, training and security.

Best People. Best Methods. Best Results.

To learn more, visit www.isninc.com and follow @ISN_Inc

SOURCE Investigative Solutions Network Inc. (ISN)

For further information: Media Contact: Shahana Wijangco, Executive Assistant, Investigative Solutions Network Inc., 1-866-790-ISNI (4764), [email protected]