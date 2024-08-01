Family fun activities at Rideau Hall this summer

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the public are invited to take part in a series of memorable summertime events at Rideau Hall. From the well-loved Relief of the Sentries and classical music concerts in the Royal Grove, to literacy and Indigenous art activities, there are plenty of free events to entertain and inspire visitors of all ages.

Situated only a few minutes from downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, surrounded by stunning grounds, Rideau Hall is one of Canada's most iconic national historic sites.

Special events

Honouring Memories, Planting Dreams Heart Garden

Until September 30, near the Visitor Centre on the Rideau Hall grounds

Rideau Hall is hosting a reconciliation-focused heart garden in honour of the children impacted by the residential school system. Visitors are encouraged to add their own hearts to the garden, as a symbol of our collective responsibility towards reconciliation. The Heart Garden, which is presented in collaboration with the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society, is on display until the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

Find more information on the Rideau Hall heart garden

Storytime at Rideau Hall

Every Thursday and Friday until August 9, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., in the Reading Tent

Young visitors to Rideau Hall can read books and participate in fun literacy activities under a Reading Tent facilitated by United for Literacy volunteers.

Find more information on Storytime

Find more information on United for Literacy

Chamberfest Concerts

August 3 - 4 (various times) in the Royal Grove

Rideau Hall is honoured to host a series of free concerts as part of Ottawa Chamberfest's summer music festival to celebrate the festival's 30th anniversary. Taking place during the August Doors Open weekend, these concerts will provide visitors with a chance to hear accomplished musicians in beautiful surroundings. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets as seating will be limited.

Find more information on the Chamberfest Concerts at Rideau Hall

Doors Open at Rideau Hall

Every long weekend during the summer – August 3-5 and August 31-September 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every long weekend throughout the summer, visitors can discover the official residence of the Governor General like never before. During Doors Open weekends, visitors can explore the State rooms at their own pace and see both the greenhouses and private gardens, which are not open to the public during regular tours. Guides will be on-hand to answer any questions about the history and the role of Canada's governor general.

Find more information on summer 2024 Doors Open events at Rideau Hall

Ongoing events

Relief of the Sentries

Every weekend until August 5 – On the hour, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays (Canada Day and the Civic Holiday), the Ceremonial Guard will perform the Relief of the Sentries. During this ceremonial event, four sentries are led by a bagpiper and two escorts to their posts at Sussex Gate and in front of the residence. They are dressed in full scarlet tunics and bearskin caps, and stand guard for the hour.

Find more information on the Relief of the Sentries

Guided tours of Rideau Hall

Daily throughout the summer

During the tours, visitors can see the State rooms, including the ever-popular Tent Room, where Canadians are honoured and dignitaries are welcomed. Visitors can learn about the art on display at Rideau Hall, including an impressive collection of Indigenous artwork from across Canada. A new installation by Métis artist Christi Belcourt - Honouring My Spirit Helpers - explores the interconnectedness of water, land and spirit. Guided tours are free of charge and are offered daily, including on statutory holidays.

Find more information on tours at Rideau Hall

Find more information on the Governor General's work

Find more information on Indigenous artwork at Rideau Hall

Tour the grounds

Year-round: Open from 8 a.m. until one hour before sunset

Visitors can stroll through the grounds of Rideau Hall at their leisure, and explore the paths along the flowerbeds and gardens of this urban oasis. Follow the paths on the grounds and learn from the interpretive panels showcasing art and cultural pieces or learn about the more than 150 trees planted by dignitaries. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the play structure with their children.

Find more information on the grounds

Find more about the ceremonial trees planted at Rideau Hall

Plan your visit

Members of the public wanting more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours can call 613-991-4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free); write to [email protected]; or visit www.gg.ca/RideauHall. It is recommended that members of the public with mobility restrictions contact the reservations office in advance to determine the best way to access the grounds and the residence.

Rideau Hall is a working residence. Scheduling for all activities is subject to change without notice due to official events.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]