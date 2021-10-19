Family-friendly Immersive Theater Show Coming to Little Italy

Explore three rooms- The Rain, The Clearing and The Rainbow.

Listen to the story, solve the riddles and discover what lies beyond…

This fun, immersive and interactive experience runs approx. 30 mins. Guests will work together to create a storm, have an opportunity to seek out their reflection and discover a beautiful rainbow. Those that work together and solve the riddle will be rewarded, a secret room, only for those that can find the way. At the end, all will be invited to paint their own watercolour rainbow and add it to the window display to spread joy into the community.

"In order to experience the magic of a breathtaking rainbow, we need to endure the storm and reflection that comes before it. How we weather that storm, how we work together, how we find joy and spread that joy is transformative. I want children to know, there will be hard times, life will be unpredictable, but there is always joy, so seek it out and then release it into the world."

This indoor event will follow all Toronto Public Health COVID-19 safety protocols.

Riva Lombardi is an artist, producer and mom, born in Toronto, Canada. She's an award-winning voiceover actress, voicing hundreds of national campaigns, TV shows, documentaries and video games. Since 2010, between New York, Los Angeles and Toronto, she's co-created and/or produced 8 theater productions (including 2 Off-Broadway), 3 short films and participated in the development of 83 new plays through an NYC theater company she co-founded called, Fresh Produce'd, made up of Yale MFA, Julliard, Circle in the Square and Tisch graduates - together they workshop new plays, presenting to the Broadway League, and under her tenure, landed on a Huff Post list of top 10 theater companies to watch.

She is the creator of 'Sorry, A Canadian Art Exhibit' - an immersive experience composed of hundreds of anonymous apologies presented at Hashtag Gallery; Co-creator of Bow Chicka Bow Wow a digitally interactive play using social media to unfold the live story; Co-wrote "The Dessert Club", which won the Women in Film & TV development grant. Her essay, "The Secret To Meatballs Is Connection" was published in "Strength Becomes Her: 8 Essays of Resilience, Persistence & Self-love" and she is a contributing writer on the Fertility Matters Blog, www.fertilitymatters.ca .

Riva also hosts the popular podcast, 'Womanhood After Motherhood'.

