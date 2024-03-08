Designed to reflect kids today, the Cat & Jack assortment at Hudson's Bay features hundreds of pieces of versatile basics and on-trend styles for kids, from tanks and tees to shorts, pants and dresses, including stand-out pieces in denim and fleece. The starting price point is $7 and goes up to $35, with an average price of $15 within the assortment. Sizes range from 4 to 14 in both girls and boys.

"Now more than ever parents are looking for stylish and durable clothing that is also affordable for their families," says Liz Rodbell, President and CEO, Hudson's Bay. "We're listening to customers, and are very focused on delivering an assortment that is relevant and reflects what Canadian families are looking for. Cat & Jack will be key in our kids assortment, and we know our customers will be excited that they can now get this loved brand in Canada."

"Target has an industry-leading portfolio of dozens of owned brands that deliver amazing design at an incredible value to millions of consumers," says Bill Foudy, President, Owned Brand Sourcing and Development, Target. "As we continue to expand this established area of our business, we're pleased to work with Hudson's Bay to offer our popular Cat & Jack kids brand to Canadian shoppers in all Hudson's Bay stores and via TheBay.com."

Cat & Jack will be available in every Hudson's Bay store, beginning March 14 in the majority of stores as well as on TheBay.com. Cat & Jack is available in Canada exclusively at Hudson's Bay.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating TheBay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 82 Hudson's Bay stores from coast to coast. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok.

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT TARGET

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

