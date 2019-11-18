Family Channel Launches "Stand Up! A Wellness Project", a Year-Round Initiative in Support of Kids' Mental Health

"Bullying awareness remains as important an issue today as it did when we co-founded Bullying Awareness Week and launched the first Stand UP! anti-bullying campaign in 2003," said Joe Tedesco, EVP and General Manager, WildBrain Television. "We know how important positive relationships are to a child's healthy mental development, and as a national broadcaster with the capacity to speak to youth and families across Canada, we want to reinforce this message year-round, not just during Bullying Awareness Week. We're honoured to work with our partners to support and promote the important work of organizations like Kids Help Phone, PREVNet and Jack.org through the year-long Stand up! A Wellness Project."

Throughout Bullying Awareness Week, Family Channel will be supporting Kids Help Phone's #StandUpForYouth social media campaign with special messages from network stars. Viewers are encouraged to show their dedication to youth mental wellness by posting their own stories to social media with #ShowUpForYouth and tagging @Family_Channel and @KidsHelpPhone.

Those interested in learning more about Stand UP! A Wellness Project and the initiative's partner organizations are invited to visit Family.ca/StandUP, where they can also find downloadable resources, including tip sheets and activities for students, parents and teachers.

Family Channel co-founded Bullying Awareness Week in 2003 and developed the Stand UP! campaign in association with PREVNet (Promoting Relationships and Eliminating Violence Network), a national network of Canadian researchers, community organizations and governments committed to ending bullying and promoting positive relationships. Bullying Awareness Week runs November 17-23, 2019.

Family Channel offers the best in family television entertainment in a premium, high-definition, multiplatform environment. Dedicated to celebrating family life and providing opportunities for the whole family to gather and watch together, Family airs a unique mix of top-rated Canadian and acquired series, movies and specials. Family Channel subscribers have access to Family OnDemand at no additional cost, to see hit movies and series when they want them, where they want them. Visit us at Family.ca .

