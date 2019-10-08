Family Channel Frights and Delights with New Seasons of Creeped Out and The X Factor Starting October 15

Airing Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT throughout fall, the new season of The X Factor follows celebrity hopefuls as they battle it out through the first stage in LA, all the way to the live shows in London, to ultimately win a life-changing record deal. Music mogul Simon Cowell, pop star Nicole Scherzinger and fan-favourite Louis Walsh reunite as judges and Mr. Saturday Night himself, Dermot O'Leary returns as host.

Just in time for Halloween, Creeped Out is a series of enchanting, spellbinding and intriguing tales all found by The Curious, a mysterious story collector who appears at the beginning and end of each episode. Each episode is set in a different time and place, with new characters exploring their way through the unexplained. From a home losing control to artificial intelligence, to an obsession with selfies, to bloodthirsty head lice, there's more than enough mystery and wonder to go around. Following the premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, culminating in a terror-iffic three-night Halloween event, beginning Monday, October 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Family Channel's spook-tacular October lineup also includes eerie-sistable episodes from popular series Just Add Magic, Alvinnn!!! and The Chipmunks, Johnny Test and Mighty Mike, and mystical movies such as: Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader (Friday, October 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT); Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (Thursday, October 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT); Monster House (Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. ET/PT); Hotel Transylvania (Sunday, October 27 at 7 p.m. ET/PT); and Ghost Patrol (Monday, October 28 at 3 p.m. ET/PT) airing throughout the month. For a complete schedule, please visit Family.ca .

